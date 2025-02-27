OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Long-time advocate for the arts, entrepreneur, and former Member of Parliament, Frank Baylis, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Canada's creative sector. Recognizing the critical role of arts and culture in shaping the nation's identity and economy, Baylis has pledged to take bold action to ensure that Canadian artists, filmmakers, and cultural institutions receive the support they need to thrive.

The Canadian film and television industry is a significant contributor to the nation's economy. In 2023 alone, the industry created 240,000 jobs and contributed $14.05 billion to Canada's GDP.

Through his work with Righteous Pictures, Baylis has been a steadfast supporter of independent cinema, including long-time collaborator and filmmaker Christian de la Cortina. De la Cortina, a co-producer on multiple projects, credits Baylis's support as instrumental in his career.

"If it weren't for Frank, I wouldn't have been able to make many of my films. Our institutions have repeatedly failed to fund diverse voices, and filmmakers like me are left struggling to bring our stories to life. Telefilm and SODEC are facing budget cuts, and that reflects directly on filmmakers not getting the resources they need. Frank has always believed in the arts, and his commitment to strengthening the industry gives me hope," says de la Cortina.

A Commitment to the Arts

Baylis's pledge includes four key initiatives to bolster the Canadian arts industry:

Increasing the overall Government of Canada budget for the arts – Recognizing that the arts industry is a major economic driver and job creator, Baylis will advocate for more funding to ensure that artists and creators have the resources to sustain their work.

– Recognizing that the arts industry is a major economic driver and job creator, Baylis will advocate for more funding to ensure that artists and creators have the resources to sustain their work. Expanding support for diverse filmmakers through Telefilm – Baylis will push for increased investment in diverse and underrepresented voices in Canadian cinema, ensuring that filmmakers from all backgrounds have access to production funding.

– Baylis will push for increased investment in diverse and underrepresented voices in Canadian cinema, ensuring that filmmakers from all backgrounds have access to production funding. Protecting CBC Canada and Radio-Canada from threats to public broadcasting – In the face of potential funding cuts, Baylis is committed to safeguarding Canada's public broadcasters, ensuring that Canadian stories and voices remain a cornerstone of the country's media landscape. Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre has proposed cutting funds and closing CBC, an institution that plays a crucial role in Canada's cultural identity.

A Leader with Vision and Experience

Baylis has proven himself to be a refreshing voice in the political landscape, bringing clarity, decisiveness, and real-world experience to the table. His performance in the recent debates stood out as a stark contrast to career politicians who rely on vague promises and rehearsed talking points. Baylis spoke with precision, offering practical solutions to key national issues while demonstrating his ability to lead with confidence.

His business acumen is another significant asset. With Donald Trump already back in the White House and threatening Canada with new tariffs, Baylis has warned that Canada cannot afford a leader who will be learning on the job. Trump has surrounded himself with tough business minds like Elon Musk, and Canada will need a leader who understands business, economics, and international trade negotiations. Baylis is the candidate with both business and political experience, making him well-equipped to stand up to the Trump administration and protect Canada's economy from aggressive trade policies.

A Humble Leader with a Proven Record of Helping Others

Despite his many achievements, Baylis remains humble, and few people know the extent of his philanthropic efforts. His commitment to supporting food banks in Montreal has ensured that struggling families have access to meals. Through Baylis Medical, he has also helped build schools in Africa, providing children with the education they deserve.

As part of his humanitarian efforts, Baylis co-produced the documentary My Friend Omar, which exposes the flaws in Canada's closed permit visa system, advocating for the rights of migrant workers who are often trapped in unfair conditions.

His leadership presents a vision where Canada's artists, entrepreneurs, and working-class citizens are not just surviving, but thriving. With his clear plan, unwavering grassroots support, and a movement driven by people who believe in his leadership, Baylis is ready to take Canada forward.

For more information on Frank Baylis's commitment to the arts and his campaign initiatives, visit www.frankbaylis.ca.

