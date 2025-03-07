Musqueam and Canada take a key step forward with self-government agreement initialling

MUSQUEAM, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Self-government agreements uphold the inherent right of Indigenous Peoples to self-determination. These agreements formally recognize and affirm Indigenous communities' authority to create their own laws, govern their affairs and shape their futures. This authority extends to developing programs and services, driving economic and social development and ensuring governance reflects traditional legal frameworks, cultural values, and the unique social, economic and political priorities of each Nation.

Today, Chief Wayne Sparrow of Musqueam Indian Band and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced the initialling of the Musqueam Self-Government Agreement. This significant milestone demonstrates progress for Musqueam, moving the First Nation one step closer to re-establishing self-governance and away from federal control under the Indian Act.

The Musqueam Self-Government Agreement is a historic agreement that recognizes Musqueam's inherent right to self-government as an existing Aboriginal right and implements aspects of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Once in effect, this self-government agreement will modernize and fundamentally redefine Musqueam's relationship with Canada by recognizing Musqueam's jurisdiction within Musqueam's reserve lands for a wide range of areas, including: governance, membership, financial management and accountability, land management, natural resources, fish and fish habitat, environment, culture, language, education, child and family, and health and social services.

Following the initialing, Musqueam will conduct extensive community engagement to finalize the Musqueam Constitution and begin the process of ratifying the Constitution and the Musqueam Self-Government Agreement by its membership. If approved, the agreement will be signed by Musqueam leadership and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, followed by the passage of federal legislation to approve the agreement and give it legal effect.

Self-government is integral to putting the Indigenous right to self-determination into action. Negotiated agreements like the Musqueam Self-Government Agreement work to undo federally imposed systems of governance and replace them with ones designed by the Indigenous group based on their unique traditions, needs, priorities, and vision for self-determination.

This bilateral agreement is a tangible example of how Indigenous Peoples and Canada can work together to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Ever since the Indian Act was enacted, Musqueam has worked to restore our sovereignty. We raise our hands in gratitude to our past leaders for always resisting colonial control. Without their tenacity, grit, and conviction, Musqueam would not be reaching this milestone towards self-governance. We carry the teachings of our old people – teachings that make up a strong legal tradition and will be the foundation for our future leaders. We look forward to further engagement with our community so that we can decide together, as we always have done, whether to ratify this agreement."

Chief Wayne Sparrow,

Musqueam Indian Band

"Today marks a historic moment as we celebrate the initialing of the Musqueam Self-Government Agreement between Canada and Musqueam, an achievement rooted in the spirit and principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This step is more than an agreement; it is a formal recognition of Musqueam's inherent right to self-govern, a right that has always existed. By advancing self-determination, we take another step toward healing the harms of colonialism and building a renewed relationship, one founded on respect, collaboration, and the full realization of Indigenous rights."

Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

Musqueam is a First Nation whose territory makes up much of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia , one of Canada's most densely populated metropolitan areas. Musqueam has a registered population of 1,495 people, 55% of whom live on reserve.

, one of most densely populated metropolitan areas. Musqueam has a registered population of 1,495 people, 55% of whom live on reserve. Musqueam has three remaining Indian Reserves totaling 272 hectares with a traditional territory spanning approximately 533,000 hectares, the core of which is of highly strategic importance to Canada as an economic gateway to the Indo-Pacific.

as an economic gateway to the Indo-Pacific. These Self-government negotiations between the parties began in 2017.

Further details on how to participate in Musqueam's community approval process will be shared with Musqueam members in the coming weeks.

