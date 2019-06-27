Museum Space and Permanent Exhibition Open at Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

The Government of Canada partners with Éco-Nature – Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin), and Ms. Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Rivière-des-Mille-Îles), took part in the inauguration of the permanent Incroyable, mais vrai! (Incredible, but True!) exhibition at the new Exploration Centre at Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles. Mr. Robillard and Ms. Lapointe, who were present on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, acknowledged the $1,011,000 in government support for Éco-Nature to create the Exploration Centre, which opened last March.

The support, funded through the Government of Canada's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, made it possible to create the new permanent exhibition and develop scientific and multipurpose spaces within the new Exploration Centre.

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to contribute to developing a permanent exhibition at the new Exploration Centre at Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles. We must give organizations like Éco-Nature what they need to carry out their mission of raising awareness and education."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Laval residents and visitors to our city now have access to a new space where they can appreciate the beauty of the natural habitats, bodies of water, islands, and shorelines of this magnificent park. Thank you to the management of Éco-Nature for making this project possible!"

– Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin)

"Whether is be with family or friends, people of the region can now enjoy an exhibition worthy of the mission of the Exploration Center, which showcases the rich and unique biodiversity of Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Park. Organizations like Éco-Nature not only help raise awareness about the importance of protecting our environment, they also contribute to the life of our communities by providing people here with places to gather."

–Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Rivière-des-Mille-Îles)

"On behalf of all employees and the board of directors, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for supporting this great project through Canadian Heritage. It has created tremendous positive momentum that has had a ripple effect among all partners."

­– Jean Lapointe, Chair of the Éco-Nature Board of Directors – Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

Quick Facts

Éco-Nature is a non-profit organization created in 1985 whose mission is to protect, conserve, and enhance the Rivière des Mille Îles and its tributaries, with the support, and for the benefit, of the community. Since 1987, Éco-Nature has managed Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles and operated a reception building provided by the City of Laval. It houses a permanent exhibition on the Rivière des Mille-Îles ecosystem.

Éco-Nature welcomes 150,000 visitors a year. It offers educational programs for school groups and families, non-motorized watercraft rental, cruises, fishing excursions, and winter activities.

The three-storey building was built to the LEED Gold standard. At river level, there is an ecology laboratory, day camp room, and rental centre. The reception hall, coffee area, exhibition room, and projection room are located on the ground floor. With Canadian Heritage's contribution, the centre was able to purchase specialized equipment to make the permanent exhibition possible.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture, and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

