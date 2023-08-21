Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation and the Government of Canada close historic 1909 Surrender Specific Claim

MUSCOWPETUNG SAULTEAUX NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Melissa Tavita, Chief of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement agreement regarding the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation 1909 Surrender Specific Claim.

This claim concerns Canada's breach of statutory and fiduciary duties relating to the surrender of 18,352.8 acres of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation's reserve lands in 1909. The settlement agreement provides total compensation of $150 million and includes an addition to reserve option of up to 18,352.8 acres.

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation made history by accepting the Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation 1909 Surrender IR Claim Settlement Agreement, with 99.8% approval. The Chief and Council are proud of the voter turnout for this ratification vote, with 64% of eligible voters showing up.

Honouring Canada's moral and legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for what was unlawfully withheld from them is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities. The successful resolution of specific claims is a key step in Canada's ongoing reconciliation with First Nations – one that acknowledges and addresses the wrongs of the past and helps to build a better future for everyone in Canada.

"Looking at history, all the past Chief and Council leadership have worked hard to make it into what we will sign. The chance to turn our little Nation into a thriving place with economic opportunities is now here."

Councillor Byron Toto

"Now we have an opportunity to bring prosperity to our people and homelands, we invest in ourselves so the future generations will grow up proud to be from Muscowpetung."

Chief Melissa Tavita

"This settlement agreement marks the start of a new relationship with Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation. We recognize our responsibility to acknowledge the past and address the wrongs we have committed. Reconciliation and a better future – these are our goals for everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation is located 40 kilometres west of Fort Qu'Appelle and 60 kilometres north of Regina in Saskatchewan . The Nation has a total population of 1,600 people with 500 living on-reserve.

in . The Nation has a total population of 1,600 people with 500 living on-reserve. The 1909 Surrender Specific Claim was originally submitted to Canada in 1990. Canada offered to negotiate in 2019.

in 1990. offered to negotiate in 2019. From April 1, 2022 , to March 31, 2023 , 56 specific claims were resolved for $3.5 billion in compensation; 64 claims were filed with the Minister; and Canada made an offer to negotiate on 58 claims. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved 665 specific claims since 1973.

