Murano Condominium Towers and Bedford Condominium Tower Class Actions Settled

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Class actions arising out of balcony closures due to falling glass at the Murano and Bedford Condominiums have settled. If you owned or occupied a unit in the Murano towers between November 30, 2010 and April 2011 and/or July 2011 to November 2012 or in the One Bedford building between August 13, 2011 and September 30, 2012 you may be entitled to compensation. For more information, please go to www.onebedfordsettlement.ca or www.muranosettlement.ca. The settlement approval hearing will take place virtually before a judge of the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on June 14, 2023. Further details of the hearing will be posted at the websites listed above.

Class counsel are Charney Lawyers PC; www.charneylawyers.com and Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP; www.strosbergco.com.

SOURCE Charney Lawyers

For further information: [email protected]