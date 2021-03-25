"The right to vote is a fundamental pillar of our democracy. All necessary measures must be put in place so that Saint-Laurent residents have safe and equitable access to voting in the upcoming November 2021 municipal elections, despite the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means allowing mail-in voting to people age 70 and over. If this pandemic has reminded us of anything, it is to respect our seniors."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

In a democracy, it is essential for all voters to be able to safely and equitably exercise their right to vote.

However, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic could have a negative impact on voter turnout—particularly among seniors—in the November 7, 2021 municipal elections. Residents age 70 and over represent approximately 12% of Saint-Laurent's population.

Saint-Laurent Council is therefore calling upon Ville de Montréal to adopt a resolution as soon as Bill 85 is officially passed, and no later than July 1, 2021, as provided for by law, in order to offer mail-in voting to residents age 70 and over.

The Saint-Laurent resolution also wants Ville de Montréal to ask City Council to implement a mail-in voting system on its territory for people age 70 and over for the 2021 municipal elections.

About the Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life in the borough for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

