MulticoreWare Appoints Indroneel Dutt as CFO to Drive Financial Strategy and Business Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a leading innovator in software IP solutions and engineering services, has announced the appointment of Indroneel Dutt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic hire reflects the company's commitment to accelerating global growth and strengthening its financial and operational foundation amid a competitive and evolving technology landscape.

An accomplished financial leader with extensive experience in private equity, investment banking, and scaling high-growth businesses, Indroneel will be instrumental in driving MulticoreWare's financial strategy and global expansion. His unique combination of entrepreneurial, operational, and financial expertise makes him a key asset for the company's next phase of growth.

As CFO, Indroneel will provide finance-led insights to guide MulticoreWare's strategic direction, ensuring sound financial governance while scaling operations in key markets. His leadership background spans organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services, eFORCE Global, and Cleartrip. He has also served as an operating partner at a private equity firm and holds qualifications as a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare, commented:

"Indroneel brings deep financial expertise and a strong track record of driving operational efficiency and strategic growth. His leadership will be critical in aligning our financial strategy with long-term objectives and delivering sustained value to our stakeholders. He also brings a sharp focus on performance management, risk mitigation, and building high-performing teams to support our next phase of growth and innovation."

Indroneel Dutt added:

"Joining MulticoreWare is an exciting opportunity to help shape the company's next chapter. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen financial strategy, enhance operational efficiency, and support scalable, resilient growth. Together, we'll drive innovation and position MulticoreWare as a leader in a rapidly changing global market by leveraging data-driven insights, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and building a strong foundation for long-term value creation."

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare is a software IP and engineering services company specializing in high-performance, domain-specific solutions related to heterogeneous computing. We develop and deliver advanced software IP related to compilers, SDK libraries, video codecs, and algorithms for both vision and non-vision sensors including Radar, LiDAR, IMU, and GPS.

Our technologies power innovation across industries such as automotive (ADAS/AD), surveillance, defence, medical imaging, smart health, IoT, retail, industrial automation, robotics, and smart cities.

MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec solutions—including x266, x265, and Ultraziq—are widely adopted by global broadcast leaders for live streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) applications.

