MulticoreWare and V-Nova Partner to Accelerate MPEG-5 LCEVC Adoption for TV 3.0 Brazil Rollout

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global leader in Video Codecs, AI-Enabled Video Solutions and Services, and V-Nova, the primary innovator behind MPEG-5 LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding), announced a strategic partnership to integrate V-Nova LCEVC libraries, with a focus on the Brazil TV 3.0 launch in spring 2025.

This collaboration brings together MulticoreWare's deep expertise in high-performance video encoding (x265 and x266) and V-Nova's commitment to delivering world-class LCEVC solutions. It enables both companies to share their expertise to serve a growing and dynamic video delivery ecosystem -from chipset and STB vendors to OTT platforms and social media providers.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO at MulticoreWare said, "By joining forces with V-Nova, we're leveraging our advanced expertise in video compression alongside V-Nova's cutting-edge LCEVC technology. We provide a comprehensive solution for broadcasters, device manufacturers, and service providers seeking future-ready, standards-compliant technologies powered by open-source excellence and real-world performance."

TV 3.0, Brazil's next-generation broadcast specification, mandates HDR10, MPEG-H audio, VVC, and MPEG-5 LCEVC - technologies that will reshape the viewing experience for over 70 million households. V-Nova, a leader in LCEVC technology development, has selected MulticoreWare as a preferred partner for system integration, encoder implementation optimization, and enablement across the ecosystem.

"MulticoreWare brings its technical expertise in field-tested encoder solutions to meet demand being generated by TV 3.0 LCEVC adoption," said Guido Meardi, CEO at V-Nova. "As Brazil moves forward with its ambitious TV 3.0 initiative, we are bringing to the ecosystem access to optimized, dependable, and certified solutions for next-gen video experiences."

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering solutions using various vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical-Imaging, Health, IoT, Retail, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City. MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec products (x266 /x265 / Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

https://multicorewareinc.com

About V-Nova

V-Nova is committed to unlocking higher quality digital experiences at scale. Its technologies, including MPEG-5 LCEVC and SMPTE VC-6, are based on the innovative use of AI and parallel processing, to improve data, video, imaging, and point-cloud compression. Granted international standard status by MPEG, ISO and SMPTE, V-Nova's relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 1,200 international patents including a range of software products and solutions for next-gen media processing and distribution

www.v-nova.com

