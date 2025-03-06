MulticoreWare to Showcase with AMD an AI-Driven Smart Checkout for the Retail Market at Embedded World

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global technology company providing software solutions and engineering services, has collaborated with AMD to develop an AI-powered smart self-checkout system for smarter retail.

This innovative solution enhances both retailer security and customer shopping experience through Gen AI and Computer Vision based automation. The solution operates multiple AI models simultaneously, optimally utilizing embedded processor cores such as CPU, GPU and NPU available on AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 8000 Series processors, the first AMD embedded devices to integrate NPUs alongside traditional CPU and GPU elements.

This advanced technology enhances self-checkout systems for smart retail by utilizing AI and computer vision. It enables accurate product identification through object detection, product verification, and barcode scanning. Additionally, the system includes AI-powered shoplifting detection, offering real-time monitoring of suspicious customer behaviour and LLM-driven instant alerts to notify store staff of potential theft.

Through its collaboration with AMD, MulticoreWare harnesses the power of the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processor (Mini PC 4X4) – a high-performance, compact computing platform – to optimize checkout operations, detect customer behaviour anomalies, and create a secure, AI-driven shopping ecosystem.

Raj Gupta, VP & GM, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0 BU at MulticoreWare, said, "We are excited to be working closely with AMD in driving the future of AI-powered smart retail. Together, we are demonstrating how edge processing enables real-time AI-inferencing for smarter, faster, and low-latency retail automation. This relationship paves the way for cutting-edge innovations that will transform smart retail experiences globally."

Yingyu Xia, Vision Lead, Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences Market, AMD, said, "The retail industry is evolving with AI to solve unmet challenges such as increasing store revenue, reducing worker fatigue, and enhancing customer experience. MulitcoreWare was able to leverage the multiple compute engines from AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processors to assign multi-AI models efficiently, processing multi-sensor data in real-time, all in one chip, to deliver a streamlined and cost-effective solution for the retail market."

MulticoreWare excels in smart retail solutions by leveraging AR, data analytics, and real-time tracking to create personalized shopping experiences, reduce theft and optimize inventory management. Their solutions enable dynamic pricing, automated checkouts to reduce wait times, and enhanced in-store security through RFID and camera systems.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

