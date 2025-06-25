MulticoreWare Announces Key Leadership Additions to Drive Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., announced the appointments of Swathi Gurumani as Vice President & General Manager of the Media & Entertainment Business Unit, Mahmoud J. Al-Daccak as Lead Video Technology Expert, and Sivam MG as Vice President of Engineering.

Swathi Gurumani, a seasoned technologist with over 20 years of experience in engineering, research, and product development, will lead strategy for the Media & Entertainment BU. His focus will include AI-driven media workflows, advanced video codecs, and video engineering services. Holding a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering, Swathi has held key technology roles across the US, Singapore, and India, contributing to significant advancements in the field.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role at such a dynamic time in the industry," said Swathi. "As AI and next-gen video technologies evolve, we have an opportunity to deliver impactful solutions for our customers. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with our teams and partners to drive meaningful innovation in the media and entertainment space."

Based in San Jose, Mahmoud J. Al-Daccak brings 30 years of experience in video and product development to MulticoreWare. A veteran media technology executive, he has led Emmy® Award-winning innovations such as SRT and datacenter video acceleration products.

"MulticoreWare stands at the intersection of innovation and execution," Mahmoud said. "I'm energized to help turn breakthrough ideas into scalable solutions that empower our customers. My focus will be on bridging IP development with real-world deployment, ensuring our technologies lead the market and solve meaningful challenges across media workflows."

Sivam MG, a global Engineering, Research & Development leader with over 25 years of experience, brings deep expertise in platform software, embedded systems, edge AI, and silicon validation. He has a strong track record of driving innovation across semiconductor, automotive, and industrial AI sectors.

"MulticoreWare is where cutting-edge technology meets real-world impact," said Sivam. "I'm excited to work with an incredible team to transform bold ideas into solutions that shape the future and drive our customers' success."

Welcoming the new leaders, AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare, said: "We are excited to welcome Swathi, Mahmoud, and Sivam to our leadership team at a pivotal moment for the company. Their deep domain expertise and global experience will be instrumental in driving our vision to solve complex performance and AI challenges across industries. As we continue to innovate and scale, their leadership will strengthen our capabilities, accelerate product development, and enhance the value we deliver to customers worldwide."

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare provides software IP solutions and engineering services to a diverse customer base, offering technologies such as hardware platform compilers and toolchains, SDK libraries, video codecs, and advanced algorithm and data engineering solutions. These are designed for both vision and non-vision sensor systems, including Radar, LiDAR, IMU, and GPS. MulticoreWare's solutions power applications across a wide range of industries, including Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defense, Medical Imaging, Healthcare, IoT, Retail, Industrial Automation, Robotics, and Smart Cities.

The company's industry-leading video codec technologies—x266, x265, and Ultraziq—are widely deployed in live streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms by major broadcast providers around the world.

