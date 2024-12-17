MulticoreWare and Lumotive Announce Collaboration Designed to Advance 3D Sensing and LiDAR Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare Inc., a worldwide frontrunner in high-performance computing and AI/ML solutions, has teamed up with Lumotive, a pioneer in advanced 3D sensing technology.

As the sensing field rapidly evolves towards AI-Driven, Solid-State, and Software-Defined innovations, the partnership between MulticoreWare and Lumotive presents a formidable alliance to tackle significant challenges in practical applications and create solutions for sectors like Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, and Drones.

This partnership unites MulticoreWare's sensor fusion and AI expertise with Lumotive's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip technology. By utilizing Lumotive's beam-steering chips, they enable remarkable 3D sensing capabilities, featuring software-defined scanning modes, enhanced range, minimized multipath effects, and better mitigation of interference.

Raj Gupta, VP & GM, Smart Health, Smart Cities & Industry 4.0 BU at MulticoreWare, said, "This partnership blends MulticoreWare's AI expertise with Lumotive's advanced 3D-sensing technology, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge 3D sensing solutions that enhance performance, precision, and efficiency. We're thrilled to collaborate with Lumotive and excited about the groundbreaking possibilities this partnership unlocks."

"This collaboration represents a pivotal step in transforming 3D sensing technology into a versatile and scalable solution for real-world challenges," said Mike Payne, Director of Software at Lumotive. "By leveraging our Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology alongside MulticoreWare's AI capabilities, we're enabling significant advancements in object detection and perception that will drive innovation across industries."

In Smart Cities, 3D sensing technologies enhance urban infrastructure, allowing for smarter traffic control, greater public safety, and more effective resource distribution. In autonomous vehicles, these technologies bolster safety and navigation through accurate object detection, improving decision-making and preventing collisions. For drones, advanced 3D sensing optimizes flight navigation, enhances obstacle detection, and boosts mission accuracy. In Industry 4.0, this technology provides high-performance solutions for smart factories, supports automated inspections, and enables predictive maintenance, thereby increasing operational efficiency and minimizing downtime.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

www.multicorewareinc.com

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing. Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

http://www.lumotive.com

