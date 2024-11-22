Multi-Platinum Superstar and 15-Time JUNO Award Winner Michael Bublé to bring The 2025 JUNO Awards to Vancouver, live on CBC

The 54th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) , will broadcast and stream live across Canada from Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 30th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's YouTube page. Tickets for The 2025 JUNO Awards go on sale to the general public on November 29th and start at $70.85 (including tax plus fees) and will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

The JUNO Awards are proud to announce the induction of Canadian pop punk rock icons Sum 41 into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during a special presentation and performance presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD Bank Group. During the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada, Live Nation Canada's Riley O'Connor will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

JUNOfest Presented by CBC Music is also taking to the streets during JUNO Weekend. The two-day music festival will fill more than 10 venues across the city with local musical talent and 2025 JUNO Award nominees. Artists who want to be considered for a slot, apply here .

Get closer to Canada's Biggest week in music! Download the JUNO Week App today for event schedules and real-time updates.

For additional details, find the full release at Junoawards.ca

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

