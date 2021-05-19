THE TOWN OF MULGRAVE, NS, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need targeted support to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and rural communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Active Transit on behalf of the Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs, and His Worship Ron Chisholm, Mayor of the Town of Mulgrave, announced additional funding and the upcoming breaking of ground for a new wastewater treatment facility in the Town of Mulgrave.

The financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic paused the construction of the new wastewater treatment facility in the Town of Mulgrave, originally announced during the summer of 2019. However, due to a recent increase in federal funding, residents can now expect the construction to begin in the upcoming months.

The new facility and the accompanying upgrades will benefit the community by increasing the ability to manage and treat wastewater and storm water, reducing overflows into nearby waterways.

The Government of Canada is investing an additional $1.4 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program, for a total investment of $4,402,538. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.4 million to this project, with the Town of Mulgrave allocating over $489,000.

Quotes

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our government has taken swift and strong action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. I'm pleased to announce that we're investing an additional $1.4 million to support the construction of this important green infrastructure project. The new wastewater treatment facility is crucial to ensuring the well-being of our families, our communities, and our environment, for generations to come."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The province is pleased to partner with the federal government to contribute to this much needed wastewater treatment facility. This funding can help ease that burden, meaning needed capital improvements can be completed sooner. The new facility will help keep Mulgrave safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable for many years to come."

Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, on behalf of the Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

"We are very pleased with the funding support from both the federal government and the province for this new wastewater facility. We are looking forward to starting work on the new facility to ensure the health and safety of our community."

His Worship Ron Chisholm, Mayor of the Town of Mulgrave

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested over $832 million in 206 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

