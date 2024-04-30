OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - As a product of the Media Technology Monitor (MTM), MTM Jr. focuses on the media consumption behaviours of Canadians aged 2 to 17. In its sixth year, MTM Jr. shares insights on teens' thoughts and their usage of A.I., new developments in gaming, a quick look at Snapchat, how parents keep their kids safe on social media platforms, the top types of video on YouTube and social media and more.

Top findings from the Futures Report and Sneak Peek Infographic include:

Almost 3 in 4 teens (72%) are aware of generative A.I. tools like ChatGPT, and 1 in 4 (25%) are using them on a monthly basis. However, some teens think that using A.I. for school assignments is the same as cheating.





Video games are a big deal for most kids, with 4 in 5 (79%) playing one in the past month. Smartphones and tablets are the devices most used for playing games, with over half of kids (55%) playing via apps on smartphones or tablets.





A significant proportion, one in five, of children engaged in video gaming have invested in in-game currencies (V-Bucks, Robux, Minecoins etc.). Notably, gamers immersed in Fortnite exhibit the highest propensity for such transactions, followed by Roblox and Minecraft gamers.





Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms for kids and teens, with almost half of kids aged 7 to 17 (48%) having used it in the past month. Users of Snapchat are dedicated, with 80% of them using it on a daily basis. For the first time, MTM Jr. asked teens about their Snapchat scores and we've found that over half of users can identify what their Snapscore is.





More than 9 in 10 parents (92%) take steps to keep their kids safe on social media. Activities to keep kids safe include: having talks about how to stay safe online, setting parental controls, adjusting privacy settings and monitoring what kids post online. And 64% of parents use more than one method to do so.

