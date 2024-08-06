MR. WORLDWIDE PITBULL BRINGS THE HEAT TO GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2024

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets beginning on Tuesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. ET. All presales will end Wednesday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET, or while ticket quantities last. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. ET.

Pitbull's recent musical releases include "Trackhouse," "Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition," and the summer hit "2 The Moon," featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ AFROJACK and R&B legend NE-YO (feat. DJ Buddha.) 2 The Moon marked a reunion of the trio since their RIAA Diamond Certified global hit "Give Me Everything" (feat. Nayer), which reached No. 1 in 2011 and entered Spotify's prestigious "Billions Club" with over 1.1 billion streams.

Pitbull, with the support of fans worldwide, continues to spotlight the transformative work of SLAM! charter schools – leveraging music as a universal language to unite and inspire, turning negatives into positives.

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is the $1 billion dollar destination's newest attraction. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada ensures a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a premier destination for live events. To learn more, please visit greatcandiantoronto.com. To learn about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup.

About Pitbull

Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY® Award winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams, video views, and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, he has one of the most impressive careers in music history. Pitbull's signature "EEEEEEEYOOOOOO" grito (yell) is one of the most famous sound trademarks in the music industry. Joining the ranks of fewer than 40 sounds that fall under trademark protection by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Beyond music, Armando has leveraged his business acumen through a diverse portfolio of investments and ventures. He is co-owner of NASCAR racing team Trackhouse and has successfully developed other ventures including his own record label Mr. 305, Inc., and Voli 305 Vodka. Pitbull also launched his own SiriusXM channel dubbed Globalization, featuring DJs dropping worldwide rhythmic hits. He co-founded SLAM! tuition-free public charter schools; recognized as one of the top school networks in the world. His recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition where he fuses music and racing to unite fans globally. Following numerous successful solo touring runs and a recent triple headlining arena run on The Trilogy Tour — Pitbull is set to deliver another run of dynamic and high-energy performances on the Party After Dark Tour.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto stands as Canada's newest and largest destination for premier gaming and entertainment, and one of the largest in North America, offering an unparalleled experience that seamlessly merges contemporary sophistication with exceptional leisure. Boasting an expansive gaming floor adorned with 4,800 slot machines and 175 live table games, including craps, blackjack, baccarat, Sic Bo, and roulette, VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks. The resort recently introduced a state-of-the-art 30-table poker room, hosting the inaugural World Series of Poker Circuit event in Ontario. Moreover, guests can indulge in a plethora of exquisite dining options, luxuriate in the brand-new 400-room Hotel offering panoramic views of Woodbine Racetrack from its guest rooms and suites, and revel in the pinnacle of entertainment at the premier 5,000-person Theatre, in collaboration with Live Nation, ensuring a comprehensive and unforgettable experience for all guests.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

