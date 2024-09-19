GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW HIGH LIMIT SLOTS AND HIGH LIMIT TABLE GAMES ROOMS

"We are excited to unveil this latest phase in the continued growth of Great Canadian Toronto," said Matt Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment. "With these unique amenities available exclusively to our VIP gaming customers at Great Canadian Toronto, the customer experience at Canada's newest and largest casino resort has taken another tremendous step forward."

The High Limit Table Games Room features 26 live tables offering a wide range of options for players, including:

Single Zero Roulette

Blackjack, including 4 private tables

Baccarat, including 4 private tables

High-stakes private tables offer unlimited Free Hands for uninterrupted gaming excitement

Additional VIP perks in the High Limit Table Games room include:

Dedicated VIP Cage with Player Gaming Account services and cash advance options

Private VIP Host Office and Customer Lounge

VIP Lounge & Dining Area

Private single-user washrooms for added comfort

A private outdoor patio with an expansive view of Woodbine racetrack will soon be available.

The newly expanded High Limit Slots area more than doubles in size to an impressive 5,700 sq. ft., housing over 220 premium slot machines. Guests will find a spacious layout with a wide variety of slot options, including some of the most popular themes in gaming:

Featured slots include Madame X, Wild Frontier, Lightning Cash, Dragon Cash and Buffalo Link, and all-time classics such as Cleopatra, Bonus Times and Blazing 7s

17 multi-game video poker and blackjack machines including Game Maker and Game King

Choose from a wide range of denominations with 37 player-selectable multi-denomination machines

The High Limit Slots area is fully equipped with:

Dedicated Redemption Center with Player Gaming Account services and cash advance options

All-purpose ticket, bill breaking, and ATM machines

Guest Services kiosk and a VIP Cage for added convenience

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort opened in June 2023. The $1 billion-dollar landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space, 400-room hotel, indoor pool, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, and 5,000-person The Theatre, its live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which plays host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcanadiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

Media Contacts: Naomi Strasser or Hannah Rastrick, [email protected] or [email protected]