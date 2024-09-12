GLOBAL ICON SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES TWO SHOWS AT THE THEATRE AT GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO ON JULY 15 & 16, 2025

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - One of music's most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, announces her return to Toronto with two high-energy shows at Toronto's newest live entertainment venue, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

About her return to Toronto, Shania states, "Honey, I'm Home! There is nothing quite like Canada in July - Toronto I'm having a party, it's gonna be really, really fun, come sing these hits with me!"

Global Icon Shania Twain will perform at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on July 15 and 16, 2024, (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

Great Canadian Rewards Members will get the first taste of this event by signing up for complimentary membership that opens the door to a world of exclusive privileges. As a special perk, Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets for both shows beginning on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. ET. All presales will end Wednesday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET, or while ticket quantities last. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

"We are thrilled to welcome the amazing Shania Twain to The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto," said Gavin Whiteley, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "Shania's legendary stage presence and enormous catalogue of hits promises to provide a truly exceptional experience in this incredible and intimate new venue."

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is the $1 billion dollar destination's newest attraction. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada ensures a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a premier destination for live events. To learn more, please visit greatcanadiantoronto.com. To learn about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup.

About Shania Twain

Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion's most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!". Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond-certified albums. Twain's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart. The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shania kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called "Let's Go!" which completely sold out and continued through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released "Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl," a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain's life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album Queen of Me on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard, Variety, and many more. In April 2023, Shania kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which ran through November 2023, and was one of the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. This year, Shania returned to Las Vegas for her third residency entitled "Come On Over - All The Hits!".

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort opened in June 2023. The $1 billion-dollar landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space, 400-room hotel, indoor pool, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, and 5,000-person The Theatre, its live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which plays host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcanadiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

