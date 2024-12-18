A Record-Breaking $865,840 Poker Jackpot Awarded

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - It will be a very happy holiday season for one Great Canadian Rewards member after hitting a record-breaking Bad Beat Jackpot at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The biggest Bad Beat Jackpot in Ontario history, worth an astonishing $865,840, was won last Friday. Shetul Batavia of Oakville, ON, was the biggest winner, taking home half of the record-breaking win, $432,920, because his losing hand of four Kings was trumped by a Royal Flush.

ONTARIO’S LARGEST BAD BEAT JACKPOT HITS AT GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment) ONTARIO’S LARGEST BAD BEAT JACKPOT HITS AT GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

The Bad Beat Jackpot rewards players when an exceptional hand, such as quad Kings, is defeated by an even rarer hand. This linked jackpot system, shared across the dedicated Poker Rooms at four of Great Canadian Entertainment's premier gaming destinations - Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Pickering Casino Resort, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel and Elements Casino Brantford - ensures poker enthusiasts have the chance to compete for life-changing jackpots. The Bad Beat Jackpot reached its historic sum thanks to contributions from players at all locations.

"This is a monumental day for poker in Ontario and a thrilling moment for everyone involved," said Michael Kim, Executive Vice President, Great Canadian Entertainment. "Congratulations to all the winners - this record-breaking jackpot showcases the excitement and camaraderie that poker can bring across our poker room destinations in Ontario."

The Bad Beat Jackpot totaled an incredible $865,840, with $747,212 coming from the multi-destination jackpot pool and $118,628 contributed locally at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. This massive payout represents the largest poker jackpot ever won in Ontario.

The prize was distributed among the players as follows:

Shetul Batavia in Spot 5, holding Quad Kings, was the losing hand and received 50% of the jackpot, earning a staggering $432,920. The winning hand, a Royal Flush held by the player in Spot 1, claimed 25% of the jackpot, amounting to $216,460. The remaining 25% of the prize was shared equally among the other seven players at the table, each receiving $30,922.

The winning hand unfolded with a flop of King of Spades, King of Clubs, and 10 of Spades. The turn brought the Jack of Spades, and the river completed the board with the Six of Spades, creating the historic moment at the table.

The Bad Beat Jackpot is just one of many ways Great Canadian Entertainment properties provide unparalleled experiences for gaming enthusiasts across Ontario. With dedicated poker rooms that cater to players of all skill levels and offer state-of-the-art facilities, excellent service and a vibrant atmosphere, poker at Great Canadian is the ultimate destination for poker action.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

The Poker Room at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

The Poker Room at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto offers 30 tables situated on an exclusive private floor. For those waiting to play, electronic table games and slots are available to entertain those awaiting their turn. The room offers both 'No Limit' and 'Limit' stakes at varying levels, setting the stage for thrilling gameplay.

For players seeking a more elevated gaming experience, four tables are located in a semi-private area. This section caters to higher stakes games and final tables, creating an intimate and exclusive atmosphere for discerning players.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort, and one of the largest in North America opened in June 2023. The $1 billion dollar landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space including High Limit Table and Slot rooms, 400-room hotel, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, and 5,000-person The Theatre, its live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which plays host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcanadiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

[email protected]