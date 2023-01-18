TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology hosted Deepak Anand, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, and Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO), at their new medical laboratory training facility at the North York campus on December 1st, 2022.

In April 2022, the MLPAO was awarded provincial government funding for 50 internationally educated medical laboratory technologists (MLTs) and selected Anderson College to deliver the training through its MLT Bridging Program. This tour of Anderson's state-of-the-art facility was in celebration of the impact that this hands-on training program is having on future MLTs and, ultimately, on the massive shortage of medical laboratory technologists (MLTs) in Ontario.

"It was truly a pleasure to have MPP Anand visit the new lab at Anderson College. The Skills Development Fund has enabled Anderson to offer its MLT Bridging program to 50 students, removing any financial obstacle to their pursuing a career in this essential healthcare field," said Michelle Hoad, Chief Executive Officer of MLPAO. "Creative solutions are needed to address the dire shortage of MLTs, and this new program and lab are a great start; MPP Anand's visit reinforces the government's support to help address this issue."

"I'm proud to say that our new MLT program and student lab have been a positive and fast response to the need for more MLTs in Ontario," offered Kim Alkalay, MLT Program Chair for Anderson College. "The commitment to student success is demonstrated daily through our knowledgeable and passionate faculty and a safe and high-tech working lab. Our team was happy to showcase the new lab and our great students to our esteemed visitors."

"We recognize that the MLT shortage calls for continued innovative and collective action from various parties; we are grateful to be a part of the solution," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "On behalf of our students and our team, I thank MPP Anand for taking the time to visit and experience the direct impact the government's funding is having, firsthand, and the MLPAO for trusting us to train the MLTs of the future."

Skills Development Fund Ontario offered funding to support innovative, market-driven solutions to help people and businesses make it through the pandemic successfully, with the intention of initiating lasting improvements to cross-sector employment and training in Ontario.

The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario is a non-profit health professional organization founded in 1963 with over 4,000 members across the province. The MLPAO represents the interests of Medical Laboratory Professionals in Ontario with government, regulatory bodies, educational institutions, health care professionals and other stakeholders. www.mlpao.org.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

