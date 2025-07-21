Anderson College Marks its 140th Anniversary with Record-Breaking Fundraiser

Community Support Drives $15,395 for Make-A-Wish Canada

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Healthcare, Business and Technology is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its 140th Anniversary celebrations. Thanks to the overwhelming support of its students, faculty, alumni, and community partners, the college exceeded its fundraising goal, raising an astounding $15,395 for Make-A-Wish Canada, far surpassing the initial target of $10,000.

From talent shows, pizza parties, karaoke, bake sales and art sales to a video story contest, Anderson College's events across 10 campuses, brought the community together in creative and inspiring ways. The 140th Anniversary campaign was also commemorated by a letter of congratulations in honour of Anderson's enduring legacy from Premier Doug Ford, as well as attendance by Make-A-Wish's senior manager, Tyler Mercer, at the London campus event on June 20th.

"This event was more than just a celebration; it was a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the students, faculty, team members, and supporters who make Anderson College the special place it is," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "To have surpassed our goal and raised over $15,000 for Make-A-Wish is a true reflection of the kindness, creativity, and heart within our Anderson family. I am humbled by the generosity shown and incredibly proud to stand alongside such a caring and committed team. Moments like these remind us of the power of coming together and the difference we can make."

"To our students, staff, and community — we are deeply grateful for your belief in our mission and your generous support. This 140-year milestone and all that was inspired and created as a result, is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with purpose and heart," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "As we celebrate this moment, we also look forward to the privilege of serving our communities and empowering students to build better lives for themselves and their families – for another 140 years."

If you are looking to launch your first, second, or next level career in healthcare, business or technology, Anderson College offers over 30 leading-edge programs to choose from, and a team dedicated to supporting you from program selection and financial-aid eligibility to graduation and achieving your own dream.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 150,000 students over its 140-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.



Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

