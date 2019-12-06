MPAC Recognized as One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

"We are responsible for administering the largest and most complex property assessment system in the world and we are delighted and honoured to be recognized as a top employer," said MPAC President and Chief Administrative Officer Nicole McNeill. "This award speaks to our progressive workplace culture that enables our employees to deliver professional services."

MPAC was recognized based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work and social atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

MPAC is featured along with other winners of the 2020 competition in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail and online at canadastop100.com/toronto. For more information on MPAC and its work environment, visit mpac.ca.

About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors. Our role is to assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario.

We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than five million properties in Ontario, representing $2.78 trillion in property value. Our assessments provide the foundation that municipalities use to base the property taxes needed to pay for community services.

