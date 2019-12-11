MPAC property assessments top $2.96 trillion in 2019

PICKERING, ON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) delivered assessment rolls to municipalities across Ontario with an estimated value of $2.96 trillion. The assessment rolls, delivered annually to municipalities and the Province of Ontario, support the calculation of property and education taxes for the 2020 property tax year.

"Ontario continues to grow. In 2019, MPAC added value to municipal assessment rolls from new construction and/or additions to existing properties worth more than $37 billion. This includes the more than 44,000 new residential units and 2,000 new commercial buildings across Ontario," says Nicole McNeill, President & Chief Administrative Officer.

MPAC updates the current value assessment of every property in Ontario every four years to capture changes to properties and the real estate market. The next provincial Assessment Update will take place in 2020 based on a January 1, 2019 valuation date.

While 2019 is not a province-wide Assessment Update year, MPAC reviews properties and updates property information regularly to return an accurate assessment roll each year. In November, MPAC mailed more than 800,000 Notices to property owners reflecting changes in assessment that have taken place over the last year.

To learn more about how your property is assessed and to see the information we have on file, please visit aboutmyproperty.ca.

For more information on MPAC's 2019 Roll Return, view our Fact Sheet.

