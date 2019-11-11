MPAC mails more than 800,000 Property Assessment Notices across Ontario

PICKERING, ON, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) will begin mailing over 800,000 Property Assessment Notices to property owners across Ontario. The notices reflect changes in assessment that have taken place over the last year.

While 2019 is not a province-wide Assessment Update year, MPAC continues to review properties and update property information in order to return an accurate assessment roll each year.

"We know it's important to Ontario property owners that we assess and classify their property correctly," said Nicole McNeill, President & Chief Administrative Officer. "Property Assessment Notices mailed in 2019 reflect changes to assessment information and ensure that these changes are accurately reflected on municipal assessment rolls."

This year, property owners will receive a Notice from MPAC if there has been a:

change to property ownership, legal description, or school support;

change to the property's value resulting from a Request for Reconsideration, an Assessment Review Board decision, or ongoing property reviews;

property value increase/decrease reflecting a change to the property; for example, a new structure, addition, or removal of an old structure; or

change in the classification or tax liability of the property.

"We encourage property owners to visit aboutmyproperty.ca to learn more about how their property was assessed, see the information we have on file and compare it to others in their neighbourhood," said Carmelo Lipsi, Vice President of Valuation & Customer Relations and Chief Operating Officer.

"If a property owner is still concerned with their property's assessment, we will review it free of charge through a Request for Reconsideration (RfR), added Mr. Lipsi. "Requests for Reconsideration must be filed by March 31, 2020, for the 2020 property tax year."

Property owners can login to aboutmyproperty.ca using their Roll Number and Access Key which is found on their Property Assessment Notice. For greater convenience, RfRs can also be filed directly through aboutmyproperty.ca.

More information on the 2019 Property Assessment Notices is available at mpac.ca.

Quick Facts

In 2016, every property owner in Ontario received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a January 1, 2016 valuation date.

received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a valuation date. The next province-wide Assessment Update will be in 2020, reflecting a valuation date of January 1, 2019 .

. The 2016 assessed value is the basis for property taxes for the 2017-2020 property tax years.

MPAC continues to review and update property assessment information in non-Assessment Update years.

Properties change ownership, new homes or additions are built, structures are removed or demolished and properties change use. Notices are mailed each year to reflect these changes.

About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors. Our role is to accurately assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than 5.3 million properties with an estimated total value of $2.81 trillion.

MPAC's province-wide Assessment Updates of property values have met international standards of accuracy. Our assessors are trained experts in the field of valuation and apply appraisal industry standards and best practices. Our assessments and data are also used by banks, insurance companies and the real estate industry.

