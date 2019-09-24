MPAC Announces New Board Chair

PICKERING, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Effective September 1, 2019, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) Board of Directors has elected Alan Spacek as Board Chair. Mr. Spacek joined the MPAC Board in May of this year and succeeds Dan Mathieson, Mayor of the City of Stratford, who served as Chair since 2010.

"We're delighted to welcome Alan as our new Board Chair as we approach the 2020 province-wide Assessment Update," said MPAC President and Chief Administrative Officer Nicole McNeill. "Alan brings a wealth of valuable business and municipal sector experience, and I am confident that under his leadership the MPAC Board will continue to make a positive difference in our commitment to creating value for the people of Ontario."

"I am pleased to welcome Alan as MPAC's new Board Chair," said Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips. "I know he shares my vision for MPAC as a leading public sector organization that is committed to accountability to Ontario's property taxpayers."

Mr. Spacek was elected Mayor of the Town of Kapuskasing in 2006 and was acclaimed for two more terms before retiring in December 2018. During his time as Mayor, he was a member of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities for twelve years, serving as President for eight years. He has also served on numerous Boards and executives including Kapuskasing and District Chamber of Commerce, Northeastern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

"MPAC has an incredibly important mandate in Ontario, and I am honoured to serve as Board Chair," said Mr. Spacek. "I look forward to working with our Board of Directors, executives, staff and stakeholders as MPAC continues to evolve as a leader in the property assessment industry."

About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors. Our role is to assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario.

We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than five million properties in Ontario, representing $2.78 trillion in property value. Our assessments provide the foundation that municipalities use to base the property taxes needed to pay for community services.

