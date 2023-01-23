Over $600,000 of PrairiesCan funding to the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre for culture space upgrades was announced as part of their Lunar New Year celebration marking the Year of the Rabbit

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Winnipeg is a city rich in culture and diversity and having accessible cultural spaces are vital in ensuring everyone can participate and enjoy shared activities and celebrations. The Winnipeg Chinese Culture and Community Centre provides a place for showcasing and sharing cultural experiences, as well as opportunities for leisure, entertainment, and learning in the centre of Winnipeg.

MP Terry Duguid announces federal investment in Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Yesterday, at the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre's Chinese New Year's Dinner celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $627,944 to update and build new facilities throughout the Centre. With the support of PrairiesCan, the renovations will create a new cultural space that will attract both visitors and residents to Winnipeg's Chinatown.

The renovations, which will come as the Cultural and Community Centre celebrates its 40th year in operation, will include updates to the main lobby, meeting rooms and public washrooms and new construction that will create space for a museum and improve flow throughout the Centre.

The Government of Canada is providing support to communities across the Prairies in building and improving community spaces and infrastructure for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Quote(s)

The Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre is a place for families and friends to gather together, celebrate and connect with one another. This investment will assist the Centre to continue welcoming guests of all backgrounds, advancing awareness, knowledge, and appreciation of Chinese culture in Winnipeg.

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

For 40 years, the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre has increased the understanding and appreciation for the Chinese Canadian culture here in Winnipeg. Through renovations to their public space, they are increasing accessibility to education, events, and programs for all. I am proud to support the revitalization of this important community resource in downtown Winnipeg.

–Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

This funding will give us an opportunity to undertake a major renovation of the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre. What a great way to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year! We will be creating a welcoming space where we can celebrate and share the rich history of Winnipeg's Chinatown for all visitors. The cultural centre looks forward to our continued work with all of our collaborators to redevelop Winnipeg's Historic Chinatown

–Ben Lee, President, Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Manitoba . With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in . With a national allocation of over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces

