FORT PROVIDENCE, NT, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Many of Canada's rural and remote communities rely on diesel fuel to generate electricity — an energy source that comes with environmental, social and economic disadvantages. The Government of Canada is committed to transitioning to clean energy and to creating greater economic opportunity for communities.

That is why today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $353,710 through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program to evaluate the potential of hydrokinetic turbines for generating electricity in Deh Cho communities.

This initiative, led by Big River Service Centre LP in partnership with the Canadian Hydrokinetic Turbine Testing Centre (CHTTC) and Gonezu Energy Corporation, will involve the proponents conducting site assessments and fostering collaboration and engagement with local communities as they explore the possibility of a transition from diesel to hydrokinetic energy sources.

The data will evaluate the benefits associated with the implementation of hydrokinetic-based micro-grid systems and support sustainable communities by enhancing the collective knowledge of their potential to reduce diesel use in remote communities across Canada.

This investment reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting Indigenous leadership and remote communities in the Northwest Territories as they develop innovative clean energy solutions to displace fossil fuels, advance self-determination and combat climate change.

Quotes

"Communities across Canada deserve to have access to the resources they need to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and displace fossil fuels. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous communities to build the necessary capacity and acquire the expertise needed to advance clean energy and low-carbon energy solutions."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This is a critically important development for our region that could help reduce reliance on diesel for energy and benefit the entire community economically. Congratulations to the organizations that are leading this: Big River Service Centre LP, the Canadian Hydrokinetic Turbine Testing Centre (CHTTC) and Gonezu Energy Corporation, on their vision for improved energy access in our communities."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

