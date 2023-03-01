CanNor's investment of over $498,000 supports the development of the Sundog Business Park in Hay River, Northwest Territories

HAY RIVER, NT, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Building a strong economy in the Northwest Territories means supporting municipalities and communities as they plan and develop the infrastructure needed to encourage new businesses and sustainable economic development opportunities.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of over $498,000 to support the Town of Hay River in the development of a fully serviced business park. This project will fund the designs for the Sundog Business Park, which will increase the volume of commercial land available and create a strong economic environment that encourages new businesses in Hay River.

The Government of Canada is committed to making targeted investments that support business development in communities, and help create good jobs Northerners can depend on. CanNor's support for this initiative will help Hay River in building the necessary infrastructure to attract new businesses from diverse sectors and assist them with establishing business operations. The Sundog Business Park project will foster economic and social development in the region, create good jobs and support northerners.

Quotes

"Our government is working together with municipalities to grow the local economy and create opportunity for all Northerners. With this investment, Hay River will see increased economic activity as new businesses set up shop in the Sundog Business Park. Creating space for business start-ups and expansions creates more job opportunities and plays a key role in building an economy that works for everyone."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"For communities in NWT, like Hay River, foundational investments in economic infrastructure go a long way to building business capacity and helping Northerners take advantage of regional economic development opportunities. Building a strong economy means supporting diverse businesses that drive economic growth and support vibrant communities. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of different economic sectors with a focus on strengthened entrepreneurship and Northern innovation."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"As the Hub of the North, Hay River has a rich, diverse history of economic development and entrepreneurship. As the Town of Hay River positions itself for the future of evolving local, Territorial, and other markets' economies, adding flood resilient space for commercial and associated development is a significant milestone for the community's growth. We are thankful for CanNor's ongoing support of economic development within Hay River and the specific partnership in supporting the vision of Sundog."

– Mayor of Hay River, Kandis Jameson

Quick facts

CanNor invested $498,080 towards Hay River's Sundog Business Park project with a further investment of $124,520 from the Municipality of Hay River . The total cost of the project is $622,600 .

towards Sundog Business Park project with a further investment of from the Municipality of . The total cost of the project is . This CanNor investment from the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program supports the research and planning for the business park which will help drive eventual economic growth and diversification in the South Slave region of the Northwest Territories .

. Hay River aims to take advantage of its unique location as a transportation hub and attract new businesses to the municipality through the Sundog Business Park. This will lead to job creation and greater investment opportunities.

Associated links

Stay connected

