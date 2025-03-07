MP Hanley announces over $1 million to support Yukon First Nation tourism and cultural industries

HAINES JUNCTION, YT, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Yukon First Nation businesses and organizations play a crucial role in creating jobs and generating economic opportunities in the territory.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced over $1 million to support three First Nation-owned projects in the Yukon. With this funding, these organizations will acquire and develop infrastructure to enhance business and cultural tourism opportunities and create space to train and support artisans as they build careers in the cultural industries.

Through these strategic investments, the Government of Canada, through CanNor, is supporting initiatives that expand the participation of northern Indigenous communities and businesses in economic opportunities, thereby strengthening the economy. These projects align with CanNor's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program objectives by supporting small-scale infrastructure development that helps communities capitalize on economic opportunities.

Quotes

"Indigenous economic reconciliation is essential for building more inclusive economy that creates sustainable opportunities for future generations. Our government is working with Indigenous businesses and organizations to seize opportunities, generate employment, and stimulate local economies, supporting a more prosperous future for Northerners."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Yukon First Nations are creating key tourism products and building cultural sectors in the territory. By supporting these projects, our government is creating sustainable jobs, promoting cultural preservation, and strengthening local economies. This ensures that Yukon First Nations have a strong voice and presence in their own economic future."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The Government of Yukon is proud to contribute to this initiative by providing an additional $250,000 in funding to the sewing makerspace, through the Community Development Fund. The creation of supportive spaces for local artisans to connect with Elders, develop their skills and build their careers goes beyond supporting local economies – it strengthens community identity and pride through the reclamation of traditional practices and marketing of handmade goods."

- Ranj Pillai, Yukon Premier and Minister of Economic Development

"In 2021, CAFN launched a pilot program with a focus on the creation of locally made parkas. Over the last few years, it has grown and evolved into a successful program and is in need of its own space. CAFN is grateful for funding from CanNor to construct and launch a sewing makerspace in Dakwakada (Haines Junction). Yukon Government's Community Development Fund has also made a significant contribution. We are also thankful to the Yukon Indian Peoples Training Trust, Yukon University – Innovation & Entrepreneurship, CAFN, and the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council for funding skill development for citizens in the early days of this project. We are excited for the future of this new makerspace!"

- Barb Joe, Chief, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations

"This funding will enable CTLP to make much-needed infrastructure improvements that will enhance safety, create jobs, and stimulate additional economic activity in Carcross, particularly in the cultural sector. Just as importantly, it will build our staff's capacity as they manage aspects of this project and, in time, the Commons facility itself. This marks a natural progression for these young leaders, who were all graduates of the Singletrack to Success project—a program that began nearly two decades ago and continues to provide valuable work experience for C/TFN youth today. Looking ahead, we envision the Commons as a key point of connection and communication—where visitors and the local community can come together to share values, experiences, and knowledge in a safe and welcoming environment."

- Derek Crowe, Executive Director, Carcross Tagish Limited Partnership

"Sky High Wilderness Ranch has been working on Kwanlin Dün First Nation Traditional Territory for more than 30 years. Kwanlin Dün citizens will be able to showcase their Indigenous culture to our visitors. It is an incredible opportunity to share with the world a fascinating and powerful part of First Nation heritage in the Yukon."

- Greg Thompson, Director, Sky High Wilderness Ranch

Quick facts

CanNor is investing over $1 million through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of innovation economy. This funding supports three Yukon economic development projects: Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN) will launch an industrial sewing makerspace in Haines Junction . Carcross Tagish LP, the social enterprise branch of the Carcross /Tagish Group of Companies, will enhance cultural tourism experiences at Carcross Commons. The Sky High Wilderness Ranch, owned by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, will create a space for cultural tourism experiences.

economic development projects: The Government of Yukon is also providing $250,000 to CAFN for the sewing makerspace project.

