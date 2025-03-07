MP Hanley announces over $1.6 million investment to expand local food systems in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Access to healthy food is essential for community well-being and economic growth. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action by supporting local initiatives that build capacity and strengthen regional food systems across the Yukon.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of over $1.6 million in five infrastructure projects to grow, preserve, prepare and supply food in the Yukon.

Contributing to projects like these aligns with CanNor's goal to support innovative, practical solutions to address food security in the North, including strengthening northern food sectors by increasing the capacity of local producers.

Quotes

"Food security is a cornerstone of healthy, vibrant communities. Our government is committed to ensuring that northern and remote populations have access to safe nutritious food. By supporting local food infrastructure, we help reduce transportation challenges and supply chain disruptions, strengthening the social and economic fabric of communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Enhancing the Yukon's food systems strengthens community wellbeing and economic resilience, as it supports local agriculture and reduces reliance on external food sources. Our government is investing in projects that use local knowledge and innovation to improve food sovereignty and encourage healthy, locally sourced food choices among Yukoners."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Caring for our land and supporting our community go hand in hand. By building this greenhouse, we are honouring the land and taking responsibility for its well-being. It will allow us to grow food throughout the year, ensuring that our community has access to fresh, nourishing produce. This project is a reflection of our Trehude values—showing deep respect for nature—and our Denzhu principles, which emphasize resilience and self-sufficiency. Together, we're creating something that will sustain both our people and our environment for years to come."

- Ebonie Rae Lutz, Director of Wellness, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in

"The Yukon First Nation Education Directorate plays an essential role in ensuring the nutrition needs of Indigenous students are being met by providing healthy, school-based meals and snacks to hundreds of students every day. This funding allows us to purchase a much-needed delivery van equipped to meet the needs of this growing program, eliminating inefficiencies and obstacles that couldn't be resolved without it. Without healthy food, our kids can't succeed at school – this van will play an integral role in supporting the long-term success of our Indigenous students."

- Melanie Bennett, Executive Director, Yukon First Nations Education Directorate Society

"AINA is thrilled to receive this support from CanNor for our work on innovative off-grid agriculture solutions. We look forward to working with local community members to share our results – and our fresh produce!"

- Brent Else, Associate Director, Arctic Institute of North America

"Commercial kitchen renovations are very costly to a small business like mine, and without CanNor's assistance this project likely would not have happened. Having been in the food industry in Whitehorse for the past 10 years, I can attest to the fact that commercial kitchens are scarce and are very difficult to find as an independent caterer. The new kitchen will allow Ali Cat Catering to continue operating in Whitehorse for the rest of my career and perhaps after I retire as well."

- Ali Pakula, Owner, Ali Cat Catering

Quick facts

These projects are funded through CanNor's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) fund.

IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. The NICI fund provides nearly $15 million over three years for community-led projects that benefit local and Indigenous food production systems, with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North.

over three years for community-led projects that benefit local and Indigenous food production systems, with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

