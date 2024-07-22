MP Hanley announces investment to support Air North, Yukon's Airline in renewing its fleet and expanding its infrastructure

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Airlines are a key driver of the Yukon economy. They provide skilled jobs, transport cargo, connect Yukoners to nearby communities and other Canadian cities and bring visitors to the territory, thus boosting local tourism.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $6 million in Air North, Yukon's Airline to renew its fleet and expand its infrastructure.

This repayable contribution will support the airline to bring a modern and more fuel-efficient 737-800 airplane into its fleet, buy tools and spare parts for maintenance, and construct a larger 52,800-square-foot hangar. This project will enable Air North to stay competitive, save on maintenance costs and lower its fuel consumption per seat by up to 20 percent.

The Government of Canada supports the development of this Yukon-based business, headquartered in Whitehorse, to grow its capacity and adopt more fuel-efficient technology while continuing to serve Yukoners and visitors to the territory.

"Our government supports northern-based businesses to stay competitive and address the climate-related challenges communities are facing by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. With this forward-thinking project, Air North is enhancing its capacity while striving to achieve its climate goals. The purchase of the aircraft and the construction of a larger hangar will help the airline meet the needs of Yukoners now and for many years to come."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Airlines connect our communities together, transport Yukoners to larger centres and bring visitors to our territory to experience its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures and unique attractions. Investing in Air North is an investment in the communities it serves. This project will support the airline to grow and flourish while also providing wide-ranging benefits to other communities and industries in the Yukon."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Our jet fleet renewal is a significant step that ensures we can continue to provide a great product at a fair price for years to come. This project will strengthen the Yukon's economy, contribute to making the territory a better place to live and work, and help to address environmental goals. We are extremely grateful to CanNor for providing financing to help us move forward with this important initiative."

- Joe Sparling, President and CEO, Air North, Yukon's Airline

In certain situations, CanNor provides repayable contributions to Northern businesses for expansion, enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and accelerating business growth.

Air North, Yukon's Airline was founded in 1977 and partnered with the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in 1998. Over the past 47 years, it has grown from one single six-seat airplane to a mixed fleet of Boeing 737 jets and ATR 42 turboprop aircrafts. Currently, it provides scheduled flights to three northern communities and connects the Yukon with eight gateway cities in Alberta , British Columbia and Ontario .

Airline was founded in 1977 and partnered with the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in 1998. Over the past 47 years, it has grown from one single six-seat airplane to a mixed fleet of Boeing 737 jets and ATR 42 turboprop aircrafts. Currently, it provides scheduled flights to three northern communities and connects the with eight gateway cities in , and . Funding support is provided through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

