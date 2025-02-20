OLD CROW, YT, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Strengthening the climate resilience of essential infrastructure in northern and remote communities is crucial to building robust, sustainable northern economies.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $62,500 for the Old Crow Retail Cooperative Ltd. (Old Crow Co-op). This investment will help the Old Crow Co-op become more energy efficient and accessible to the local community.

This funding will help the Co-op purchase and install a heat pump to cool the store during the summer months, helping to prevent food spoilage, while reducing overall costs and lowering food prices for customers. It will also support much needed repairs by upgrading an unstable staircase weakened due to excess runoff linked to climate change.

Investing in projects like Old Crow Co-op aligns with CanNor's priorities, supports economic growth and builds new climate-resistant infrastructure in the North.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that climate resiliency is essential for building a prosperous and sustainable future for northern and remote communities. Investing in renewable energy infrastructure reduces dependence and stimulates economic growth. These projects are essential for creating sustainable communities that can thrive in the face of both environmental and economic challenges."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Developing resilient infrastructure is key to unlocking the economic potential of northern remote communities while addressing climate change. By transitioning to green energy solutions, we lower costs, improve reliability, and create new industries that provide employment and economic opportunities. These investments contribute to a stronger, more diversified economy and a healthier environment for future generations."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"We would like to thank CanNor for contributing to our success and vision of a greener environment. This contribution will allow us to use significantly less fossil fuels to heat our building and help lead the way for future green-energy projects in the Arctic."

- Matthew Walsh, General Manager of Old Crow Co-op

Quick facts

CanNor is contributing up to $62,500 towards this project through its Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

towards this project through its Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of innovation economy. Other funders in this project include the Old Crow Co-op, contributing $42,200 , and the Government of Yukon , providing $20,300 .

, and the Government of , providing . The Old Crow Co-op is a community-owned grocery store that was established in 2014 to address food security and high food costs in the remote community. In addition to groceries, the Old Crow Co-op also includes an ATM and Canada Post services for the community.

The Vuntut Gwitchin community of Old Crow is located above the Arctic Circle in northern Yukon and is home to approximately 250 residents.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on X, Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, Communications Advisor, Yukon Region, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Matthew Walsh, General ManagerOld Crow Co-op, [email protected]