MP Hanley announces federal investment supporting SKOOKUMbrand's technology adoption to increase production and sales

DAWSON CITY, YT, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Small businesses across the North are providing unique high-quality products while boosting community growth, providing good jobs and contributing to regional and territorial economic development.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced a federal investment of nearly $100,000 in Northern Garments Inc., a Dawson City-based small business widely known as SKOOKUMbrand.

Through this two-year project, SKOOKUMbrand will upgrade its production equipment to include computer-aided design technology so it can build capacity and meet increasing demand for its award-winning custom-made winter clothing. This investment will also support the purchase of small capital equipment to enhance productivity at the rural worksite and help address challenges with staff recruitment. Additionally, this project includes upgrades to the company's website to increase its reach and expedite order processing.

The Government of Canada is supporting small business growth across the North. Investing in territorial entrepreneur and innovator ecosystems supports dynamic and strong economies and provides benefits to Yukoners and Northerners alike.

"Supporting small businesses in rural areas to grow is essential to building strong economies and resilient communities. SKOOKUMbrand is contributing to the territorial economy, providing jobs, and designing clothing made in the North for northern weather. By investing in projects like this, our government is supporting northern businesses to expand, adopt new technology and address northern challenges."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Small businesses contribute so much to the Yukon. For nearly 20 years, SKOOKUMbrand has produced high-quality Yukon-made outdoor clothing for Yukoners and have shipped its creations to people around the world. By implementing digital technologies, enhancing their online presence, and building capacity, this company can access wider markets."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Our government is proud to stand behind Yukoners, driving local growth and strengthening our economy. By investing in local businesses, we are helping Yukoners enhance their communities, expand their businesses, and contribute to a resilient, sustainable future for our territory. SKOOKUMbrand embodies the spirit of Yukon—innovative, community-driven and proudly local, crafting products tailored specifically for Yukoners. Through the Economic Development Fund, we are excited to help this outstanding local company grow and reach new heights."

- Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister of Economic Development, Government of Yukon

"Doing business from the North is always challenging. We operate in isolation from our industry peers and face skilled labour shortages, so we need to be resourceful and look to technology to for solutions that enable us to fill the demand for our products. The assistance we've been able to access through CanNor and the Yukon government is helping us to expand to become fully digital in sales and manufacturing, provide employee transit to our workplace and scale up to the next level of development. We are extremely grateful for this timely and focused assistance."

- Megan Waterman, Owner, Northern Garments Inc.

CanNor is contributing up $99,999 over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. This program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. This program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of innovation economy. The Government of Yukon's Economic Development Fund (EDF) is also investing more than $20,000 in this project between 2023 and 2025. The EDF supports projects and initiatives that provide long-term, sustainable economic benefits to Yukoners and Yukon communities.

Economic Development Fund (EDF) is also investing more than in this project between 2023 and 2025. The EDF supports projects and initiatives that provide long-term, sustainable economic benefits to Yukoners and communities. SKOOKUMbrand is a woman-owned small business located in Dawson City , Yukon . Since 2005, the company has been designing and manufacturing winter outerwear, such as fur-trimmed parkas, and accessories for circumpolar lifestyles.

