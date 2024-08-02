WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The cultural industries play a vital role in the Yukon's economy. They contribute to employment, retail sales and the territory's cultural tourism offerings. This important sector also supports community development and the preservation of cultural identity.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister of PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $114,000 in the Northern Cultural Expressions Society (NCES). NCES's three-year Market and Export Readiness project will provide business-related training to First Nations artists in the Yukon. This training includes developing a marketing plan and website, and creating a framework for artists to successfully scale-up and launch domestic and international marketing and sales.

Through investments like this, the government of Canada is supporting the expansion and diversification of the Yukon's cultural industries. Opening new markets to Yukon First Nations artists brings economic benefits to the communities they operate in, and contributes to a more diversified and inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Our government supports the development of a vibrant and thriving visual arts industry in the Yukon. Through this project, young First Nations artists will build their careers in the arts industry, contributing to cultural tourism, retail sales, and community engagement. Their creative contributions will enrich the cultural landscape and further stimulate economic activity."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The Yukon is home to many talented and innovative artists. To help artists build their platforms and to help enrich our territory's diverse cultural industries, we are investing in Northern Cultural Expressions Society. NCE's project will allow young artists to build key marketing skills, bringing their art to new markets, enhancing economic prosperity and enriching the cultural fabric of the territory."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The Northern Cultural Expressions Society has proudly supported First Nation artists and traditional knowledge holders for 20 years. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency for recognizing and valuing the vital contributions these artists make in shaping and enriching our cultural landscape. Shäw Nítän (Thank you) for your commitment to preserving and celebrating First Nation artistic and cultural expressions."

- Naomi Crey, Executive Director, Northern Cultural Expressions Society

Quick facts

Funding for this project is provided through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) Program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. NCES is a Whitehorse -based non-profit society that supports young Indigenous artists to develop their artistic skills and build careers in the arts. The society offers training, wellness programming and other supports. It also operates a retail store featuring work from artists in its programs.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on X (Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Parliamentary Affairs and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for PrairiesCan, and Minister Responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, Communications Advisor, Yukon, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Naomi Crey, Executive Director, Northern Cultural Expressions Society, [email protected]