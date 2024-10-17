More than $13 million through PrairiesCan will support the region's innovative, high-growth companies to ramp up production and enter new markets

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Calgary region is rapidly emerging as one of North America's top technology hubs and is home to some of Canada's most innovative, high-growth companies that are strengthening our economy. The federal government is supporting Calgary's leading-edge companies to continue growing and creating quality jobs that Canadians can count on.

MP Chahal announces federal investments to enable Calgary businesses to scale-up and create jobs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $13 million for eight Calgary and area companies to scale-up, access new markets for their products and services, and create new opportunities for job seekers. Each of these companies is a leader in developing innovative applications in sectors such as digital, healthcare and clean technology.

Local companies receiving support include:

Aligned Outcomes is receiving up to $178,088 to upgrade its Enterprise Digital Twin platform software to support expansion into the post-secondary market and create new jobs in Alberta's digital sector.

is receiving up to to upgrade its Enterprise Digital Twin platform software to support expansion into the post-secondary market and create new jobs in digital sector. Avanti Software is receiving up to $3,000 ,000 to optimize functionality and competitiveness of human resource management software to scale-up the company's business prospects nationally and increase market share.

is receiving up to ,000 to optimize functionality and competitiveness of human resource management software to scale-up the company's business prospects nationally and increase market share. Global Analyzer Systems is receiving up to $1,500,000 to launch and scale-up an advanced nitrogen dioxide analyzer using enhanced efficient and cost-effective technology that supports more stringent pollutant regulation and lowering the carbon footprint.

is receiving up to to launch and scale-up an advanced nitrogen dioxide analyzer using enhanced efficient and cost-effective technology that supports more stringent pollutant regulation and lowering the carbon footprint. Morweb is receiving up to $850,000 to accelerate the growth of its sales, marketing and product development to enhance its cutting-edge website platform, which empowers non-profit organizations worldwide to build and manage dynamic, mission-driven websites with ease and advanced functionality.

is receiving up to to accelerate the growth of its sales, marketing and product development to enhance its cutting-edge website platform, which empowers non-profit organizations worldwide to build and manage dynamic, mission-driven websites with ease and advanced functionality. PK Sound is receiving up to $2,282,377 to accelerate the manufacturing of its patented robotic audio systems to meet growing global demand.

is receiving up to to accelerate the manufacturing of its patented robotic audio systems to meet growing global demand. Surface Medical is receiving up to $262,362 to accelerate sales and marketing to fuel revenue growth for its market-first, patented product called CleanPatch which helps keep healthcare surfaces clean and safe for patients and workers.

is receiving up to to accelerate sales and marketing to fuel revenue growth for its market-first, patented product called CleanPatch which helps keep healthcare surfaces clean and safe for patients and workers. TEKTELIC is receiving up to $3,979,752 to develop, test, certify, manufacture and launch digital health 'Internet of Things' products and solutions for the Canadian health sector.

is receiving up to to develop, test, certify, manufacture and launch digital health 'Internet of Things' products and solutions for the Canadian health sector. WaitWell is receiving up to $1,000,000 to enhance capabilities of current software to digitally transform services for clients, including analytics that will streamline operations as well as expand further into Canadian and American markets.

In total, these investments are expected to help support approximately 180 jobs and enhance the ability of local companies to access the talent, technology and resources they need to bring Alberta-made innovations to new domestic and global markets.

In line with the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about collaborating on local priorities and building on local strengths to support economic development, making a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable by enhancing capacity and skills development in Prairie communities, and providing support to grow businesses.

Quotes

"Today's investments will further enable some of Calgary's most innovative companies to grow their production capacity, launch new services and applications, and expand to new markets locally, nationally and globally. Each of these firms is playing a key role in helping strengthen and diversify the region's economy while creating quality jobs that Albertans can rely on."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Calgary has become a hothouse for innovation, attracting talent and generating sustainable jobs. Today's announcement reinforces our city's reputation for having Canada's most dynamic small- and medium-sized technology firms while positioning Alberta as the place to watch for technological advancements that make life better for all Canadians."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Global Analyzer Systems is leading the way in advancing air emissions measurement technology, and with the support of PrairiesCan, our G60 CRDS NOx-NO2-NO analyzer is bringing greater certainty to air emissions measurement. This technology benefits many industries, ensuring scientifically defensible data and promoting a higher level of environmental responsibility. We are deeply committed to shaping an innovative future and extend our heartfelt gratitude to PrairiesCan for their pivotal role in this next step of our journey."

–Brian Rosentreter, CEO and CTO, Global Analyzer Systems

"We're deeply grateful for the support of PrairiesCan. Being proudly Albertan founded and headquartered, we've been able to accelerate our technology transformation efforts and positively influence hundreds of Canadian companies supporting over a hundred thousand employees in Canada who are compensated and managed through our Human Capital Management software-as-a-service. All of this in a field dominated by large public and private-equity owned incumbents."

–David Owen Cord, CEO, Avanti Software

"Our team at PK Sound is incredibly proud that technologies we develop, test, and manufacture right here in Calgary go on to support a wide array of live events all around the world – from major concerts and festivals for hundreds of thousands of people to intimate theatrical productions, corporate and philanthropic events, and beyond. PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program enables PK Sound to keep up with our significant year-over-year growth and ensures our made-in-Canada innovations are increasingly viable and available options for a growing list of customers and collaborators."

–Jeremy Bridge, CEO, PK Sound

"We are very grateful for the support from Prairies Economic Development Canada, which aids TEKTELIC in introducing innovative, practical, and affordable Digital Medicine solutions for everyone. Our solutions will reduce the time and effort nurses spend on routine vital sign measurements, allowing them to focus more on patient care. By increasing response times to adverse conditions and enabling earlier discharges for patients to recover at home, we are enhancing overall healthcare delivery. We believe these advancements will transform how patients are monitored and observed in hospitals and at home, leading to significantly more effective outcomes."

–Roman Nemish, President, TEKTELIC

Quick facts

Federal funding for eight Calgary and area companies is being provided through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, as well as the Jobs and Growth Fund.

and area companies is being provided through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, as well as the Jobs and Growth Fund. The Business Scale-up and Productivity program supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services or technologies. Funding is interest-free and repayable.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators and the organizations that support them future proof their businesses, build resiliency, and prepare for growth. Funding is interest-free and repayable.

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a long-term commitment to work differently, through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378 TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]