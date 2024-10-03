More than $8.4 million through PrairiesCan will accelerate the development of quantum applications and products, and maintain Alberta's leadership in this emerging sector

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Quantum technologies are at the leading edge of research and innovation in fields such as advanced manufacturing, transportation, finance, energy and healthcare. Alberta has strengths in quantum computing, materials, sensors and communications technology. The Government of Canada is making investments to further enable Alberta's innovators to adopt and develop quantum solutions that have the potential to make a transformative impact on the lives of Canadians.

MP Chahal announces federal investments to commercialize Alberta-made quantum technologies (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $8.4 million for three projects that will strengthen Alberta's capacity to bring new quantum products to national and international markets.

Projects receiving support include:

Over $4.1 million for the University of Calgary 's Quantum City initiative to develop infrastructure and acquire specialized equipment aimed at supporting companies developing industrial quantum applications.

for the 's Quantum City initiative to develop infrastructure and acquire specialized equipment aimed at supporting companies developing industrial quantum applications. Over $2.2 million for the University of Alberta to establish a quantum hardware innovation hub that provides industry with access to technical expertise and equipment to prototype and manufacture quantum technologies.

for the to establish a quantum hardware innovation hub that provides industry with access to technical expertise and equipment to prototype and manufacture quantum technologies. Over $1.9 million for Zero Point Cryogenics to scale-up its advanced manufacturing capabilities, develop new products and services, and expand into Canadian and U.S. markets.

Today's investments are expected to support approximately 170 jobs, directly assist 30 small- and medium-sized companies, and train 375 individuals in the field of quantum science.

PrairiesCan funding for these projects is allocated through its Regional Quantum Initiative in Alberta and is aligned with the National Quantum Strategy. As one of four regional hubs of Canadian expertise in the field of quantum technologies, Alberta is well-positioned to transform research into products and processes.

Quotes

"Quantum technology is having an increasingly significant impact across key sectors of our economy—from manufacturing and healthcare to transportation, telecommunications and life sciences. Our government's investment in these projects will help bring together the knowledge of academia and ingenuity of our private sector to further accelerate new quantum applications that generate economic growth and jobs across Alberta."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Quantum technologies are poised to redefine our future, and Canada is taking the lead in this exciting field. The National Quantum Strategy will help support the economy by enhancing Canada's research capabilities, supporting businesses, and cultivating talent. This initiative will position Canada for a lasting competitive advantage in the years ahead, and today's investment in Alberta's regional hub of expertise is an important contribution to Canada's overall strategy."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Advancements in quantum have the potential to transform how we live and work. I'm proud to see our government building on Alberta's established strengths in this sector through these strategic investments that enable local companies to access the resources and expertise needed to commercialize their exciting new products."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The University of Calgary is leading the way in the quantum technology revolution, and thanks to the support of funding partners like Prairies Economic Development Canada, we can stay ahead of tomorrow in quantum technology development. This isn't just a leap forward in enabling technology, our world-class economic and scientific hub, Quantum City has the potential to impact every sector, from agriculture to life sciences, from energy to logistics. The future is closer at hand than we realize."

- Dr. Ed McCauley, President and Vice-chancellor, UCalgary

"Quantum technologies are at the forefront of innovation, and this federal support will empower Alberta's researchers to unlock its transformative potential and foster an environment of discovery."

- David Chang, Director, Innovation & Partnerships, University of Alberta



"The development of cryogenic platforms for quantum research is complex, resource-intensive, and costly. Our advancements in this field would not be feasible without the support provided by funding mechanisms such as PrairiesCan. It has allowed us to bring together high caliber talent and position our cryogenic technologies on the global stage."

- Christopher Cassin, CEO, Zero Point Cryogenics

Quick facts

The total PrairiesCan investment of $8,404,687 announced today is allocated through the Regional Quantum Initiative, administered in Alberta by PrairiesCan.

announced today is allocated through the Regional Quantum Initiative, administered in by PrairiesCan. The next quantum revolution is expected to deliver major economic benefits. According to a study commissioned by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) in 2020, the quantum sector will become a $139 billion industry in Canada with more than 200,000 jobs and $42 billion in returns by 2045, potentially contributing 3 per cent to Canada's GDP.

of (NRC) in 2020, the quantum sector will become a industry in with more than 200,000 jobs and in returns by 2045, potentially contributing 3 per cent to GDP. Budget 2021 announced a $360 million Government of Canada commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify Canada's global leadership in this growing sector.

Government of commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify global leadership in this growing sector. As part of the National Quantum Strategy, the Government of Canada is helping Canadian companies bring their quantum technologies to market–including investment through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, the National Research Council of Canada's Challenge programs, and the Regional Quantum Initiative program offered through PrairiesCan.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]