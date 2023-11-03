MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is delighted to welcome the renowned Montreal-based footwear retailer, Browns Shoes, to 60 Bloor West. The return of this iconic brand to the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood serves as a testament to the increasing foot traffic in the area, showcasing the confidence that top retailers have in opening physical stores and their positive outlook on the retail market.

Morguard Welcomes Newest Browns Shoes to 60 Bloor West (CNW Group/Morguard Corporation)

"We are thrilled to have Browns Shoes at 60 Bloor West, situated among neighbouring upscale labels," said David Wyatt, Senior Vice President of Retail at Morguard. "This has further solidified Bloor Street West as a prime destination for major retailers. The recent additions of various prestigious luxury brands in our Bloor Street properties underscores retailers' satisfaction with our prime property locations and their positive outlook toward the retail market."

The new Browns Shoes unique concept store spans 4,000 square feet at street-level of the 60 Bloor West office tower, boasting 20-foot ceilings and custom finishings throughout. In addition to Browns' high-quality in-house brands, the store will also feature a diverse range of other brands ranging from athletic to designer.

"We are thrilled to become a part of Canada's booming commercial real estate centre," said Eric Ouaknine, Vice President of Retail at Browns Shoes. "Our strong focus on customer service, coupled with a highly curated product selection including many of the most popular footwear brands, will certainly bring customers more diverse shopping experiences and make us a valuable asset to the bustling Bloor-Yorkville area."

Managed by Morguard, 60 Bloor West is a 15-storey office tower at the northeast corner of Bay Street and Bloor Street. After recently undergoing a significant retrofit, the building has earned LEED Gold, Fitwel, and Rick Hansen Foundation certifications. Located in the heart of the vibrant Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, 60 Bloor West has established itself as one of Toronto's most sought-after locations, given its accessibility, sustainability, high-quality amenities, and proximity to world-class cuisine, culture, and haute couture. In addition to 60 Bloor West, Morguard manages 77 Bloor Street, Holt Renfrew Centre at 50 Bloor Street, and The Colonnade in Toronto's Bloor Street node. With the opening of Browns Shoes, Morguard continues to cultivate strong relationships with various notable retailers and expands their retail offering as the holiday season approaches.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.6 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: David Wyatt, Senior Vice President, Retail, T 905-281-3800; Jenny Schmoisch, Vice President, Leasing, T 905-281-3800; or email [email protected]