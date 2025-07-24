St. Laurent Shopping Centre Transforming the Retail Experience in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is excited to announce a series of revitalization efforts, new store openings, and digital enhancements at St. Laurent Shopping Centre, which are set to roll out throughout 2025. As one of Ottawa's premier retail destinations, these updates reflect Morguard's commitment to in-person shopping, community connection, and delivering a dynamic experience for visitors.

In early August, Sephora will launch an impressive new build in the Centre's fashion corridor. Adding to the excitement, St. Laurent will introduce a first-to-Ottawa flagship concept that combines Bikini Village and La Vie en Rose into a newly renovated and integrated dual-storefront space. This innovative layout will bring a modern and seamless shopping experience to local consumers. The opening of the flagship store concept is slated for August.

Later this fall, H&M will open a brand-new large-format store offering both home and fashion collections. These additions join a diverse tenant mix that already includes popular retailers such as Browns, Lush, Bath & Body Works, Aldo, Roots, and more.

"As brands continue to invest in physical retail, we are proud to bring new concepts and elevated experiences to the community," said Amy Rozario, General Manager, St. Laurent Shopping Centre. "This transformation goes beyond retail and reflects our broader strategy to create an energetic destination for the Ottawa community while offering a variety of experiences."

To further enhance the experience, St. Laurent is expanding its digital presence with web features such as: The ShopList, an AI-driven guided product discovery tool that enhances the way shoppers search for local products along with the installation of large-format media screens throughout the property. A new screen at Entrance 1 will anchor the upgrades, offering vibrant promotional displays and community-focused content.

St. Laurent is also proud to continue its investment in local partnerships. Collaborations with Atlético Ottawa soccer team, Ottawa Festivals, and other community organizations will bring engaging programs and events to the Centre throughout the year. With free parking and a convenient central location, St. Laurent remains a key destination for residents and visitors.

"St. Laurent Centre has long played an important role in our portfolio, and we are pleased to see its ongoing growth and innovation," said John Ginis, Vice President, Asset Management, Morguard. "As we continue to develop, own and manage a wide range of properties in Ottawa and across the country, these investments into enhancing the Centre will elevate it as a vibrant community hub and priority destination."

About St. Laurent Centre:

Centrally located in the City of Ottawa with visibility and direct access onto Highway 417, Ottawa's major east-west route, St. Laurent is an approximately 870,000 square foot regional shopping centre which welcomes 7.5 million visitors annually. St. Laurent has over 175 stores, a strong tenant mix of national, regional and independent retailers such as: Sport Chek, Toys "R" Us, H&M, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, GoodLife Fitness, Deserres, and a highly trafficked food court. St. Laurent is a destination for two national post-secondary institutions, Willis College and Herzing College, and a national large format office use. The centre is well-located on Ottawa's Light Rail Train (LRT) which offers connectivity from Ottawa to Montreal.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.7 billion. This year, Morguard proudly celebrates 50 years of leadership, innovation, and growth in the real estate industry.

