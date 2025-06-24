MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) marked a major milestone in the company's history, closing the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in celebration of 50 years since the establishment of Morguard Investments Limited and more than 60 years since the company's original TSX listing.

Morguard rings TSX closing bell to commemorate 50 years of excellence (CNW Group/Morguard Corporation)

Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Morguard, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovations Sector, TSX, and a group of Morguard employees to ring the closing bell at the TSX Market Centre at 120 Adelaide Street West in Toronto on June 20, 2025. The event recognized Morguard's decades-long leadership in North American real estate and its enduring commitment to value creation, operational excellence, and community impact.

"It was an honour to ring the closing bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange in celebration of this important milestone," said Angela Sahi. "Each and every Morguard employee should be proud of what we have accomplished over the past five decades and the positive momentum we continue to build. As we look to the future, we remain committed to creating value for our stakeholders and leading with purpose in a constantly evolving real estate landscape."

Morguard has consistently demonstrated strength across its asset classes, including residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties. The company has expanded its diverse portfolio through key acquisitions and developments, while advancing our strategy of creating asset strength and long-term value, and commitment to stability and resilience.

Morguard was listed on the TSX in 1962 as Acklands Limited. After shifting toward real estate in the 1990s, the company was renamed Morguard Corporation in 2002 to reflect its focus on real estate. Morguard Investments Limited, incorporated in 1975 as a real estate management and advisory firm, later became a core part of Morguard Corporation's integrated structure. The 50-year anniversary commemorates its establishment as a key driver of the company's growth and operations.

A video of the ceremony is now available on TMX Group YouTube channel and Morguard's website. Pictures from the event will be available on Morguard's social channels.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.7 billion. This year, Morguard proudly celebrates 50 years of leadership, innovation, and growth in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: Corporate Marketing, Email: [email protected]