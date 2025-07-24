Morguard Corporation Increases Ownership Position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) announced that it acquired 1,364,062 trust units (the "Units") of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRT.UN), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems (collectively, the "TSX") and through its participation in the REIT's distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"), as follows:

Between April 4, 2025 and July 15, 2025 Morguard acquired 1,364,062 Units through the TSX and the DRIP for the consideration of $7,644,227.25 .

and Morguard acquired 1,364,062 Units through the TSX and the DRIP for the consideration of . Between April 15, 2025 and July 15, 2025 Morguard acquired 617,662 Units through the REIT's DRIP representing an aggregate issue price of $3,517,436.75 :

and Morguard acquired 617,662 Units through the REIT's DRIP representing an aggregate issue price of : On April 15, 2025 , Morguard acquired 156,416 Units issued at a price of $5.5342 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $865,637.43 .

, Morguard acquired 156,416 Units issued at a price of per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of .

On May 15, 2025 , Morguard acquired 156,769 Units issued at a price of $5.5816 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $875,021.85 .

, Morguard acquired 156,769 Units issued at a price of per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of .

On June 16, 2025 , Morguard acquired 149,402 Units issued at a price of $5.9363 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $886,895.09 .

, Morguard acquired 149,402 Units issued at a price of per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of .

On July 15, 2025 , Morguard acquired 155,075 Units issued at a price of $5.7384 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $889,882.38 .

The total Units (1,364,062) acquired by Morguard represent approximately 2.09% of the outstanding Units (all securityholding percentages are based on the issued and outstanding Units as of July 15, 2025 and were acquired at an average weighted price per Unit of approximately $5.60.

Prior to the acquisitions, Morguard (together with Paros Enterprises Limited and K. Rai Sahi) owned 53,174,013 Units (including Units issuable upon conversion of the convertible debentures of the REIT) representing 82.30% of the outstanding Units. Following the acquisitions, Morguard (together with Paros Enterprises Limited and K. Rai Sahi) owns 54,538,075 Units (including Units issuable upon conversion of the convertible debentures of the REIT), representing 83.49% of the outstanding Units.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Morguard and its affiliates may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions or relevant factors, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of the REIT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers which requires a report to be filed under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Beverley Flynn at Morguard Corporation, 55 City Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 1M3.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.1 million square feet of leaseable space.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.7 billion.

Paros Enterprises Limited, is a holding company controlled by K. Rai Sahi and, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 62.7% of the outstanding shares of Morguard.

For more information, visit Morguard.com.

