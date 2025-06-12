Trader Joe's Opens at The Square in Rockville

A Celebrated Brand Joins Morguard's Revitalized Community Destination

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) and Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) proudly announce the highly anticipated opening of Trader Joe's at The Square in Rockville, Maryland.

With its doors officially open today, Trader Joe's marks a pivotal moment in the revitalization of The Square, joining a lineup of new retailers and restaurants that have transformed this Montgomery County destination into a vibrant hub for shopping, dining, and community connection.

"This opening reflects Morguard's commitment to creating spaces that enrich local communities," said Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Morguard. "The Square is a prime example of how thoughtful reinvestment can spark neighborhood revitalization."

"We're excited to welcome Trader Joe's and continue expanding the experiences offered at The Square," said Joshua Nolan, Associate Vice President, Morguard. "Working with the city and Mayor Monique Ashton, we continue to focus on bringing people together and supporting our community."

This announcement follows The Square's recent rebrand and the launch of several culinary destinations, including Little Miner Taco, Kusshi Sushi, Dirty Dough, and Kung Fu Kitchen. Together, these additions are reshaping The Square as a must-visit destination that reflects the tastes, energy, and spirit of the Rockville community.

Beyond its growing tenant mix, The Square continues to strengthen its role as a gathering space by hosting a year-round calendar of events, including the popular Summer Concert Series and the highly anticipated Tree Lighting celebration. These events offer residents and visitors meaningful opportunities to come together, celebrate, and create lasting connections.

Owned by the REIT and managed by Morguard, The Square stands as a cornerstone of Montgomery County's retail landscape. The reimagined destination spans 186,500 square feet of curated, experiential retail and dining, and is part of a larger mixed-use asset that includes Fenestra Apartments — a suburban sanctuary comprising 492 suites. Together, these elements blend convenience, connection, and community, redefining what it means to be a modern neighborhood center.

