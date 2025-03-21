News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 21, 2025, 10:27 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing more than $278 million to build 764 rental units in Montréal through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).
The announcement was made by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, accompanied by Anna Gainey, Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, and Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, on the site of the Station C project, located at 5311 Crowley Avenue in Montréal.
Station C is a 288-unit rental housing project that received more than $100 million in low-interest loans from the Government of Canada. The project's design focuses heavily on sustainable development and features exemplary housing accessibility standards. The building boasts attractive common spaces such as a green courtyard, a double-height glass entrance hall with lounging space, a fitness room, an urban cottage and a rooftop terrace. Located near the Vendôme subway station and transportation hub, Station C will provide fast, convenient access to the public transit network.
Rental construction in Canada hasn't kept pace with city and population growth. As a result, existing rental stock has been declining for decades and is aging. To address this issue, the federal government launched the ACLP to support rental housing construction across the country. Increasing the overall supply of rental housing is key to creating stronger, more vibrant communities where people can be proud to live.
"Through investments in rental housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most, here in Montréal and across the country. We are committed to revitalizing communities through initiatives like this one. These investments are helping to create jobs and stimulate the local economy." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie
"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Quebec. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, our government is increasing the supply of new rental housing by investing more than $270 million in the construction of 764 units. This new housing will benefit middle-class individuals and families in Montréal." – Anna Gainey, Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount
"I am very proud of the fact that new projects are taking root in Montréal thanks to initiatives like the Apartment Construction Loan Program. These 764 new rental units in Montréal, of which 50 will be located in Bourassa, mean hundreds of families will have a new home that meets their needs." – Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa
"We are proud to contribute to the creation of nearly 300 new housing units in Côte-des-Neiges, in addition to the 200 new housing units we are currently building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The Station C project, which comes to life with the support of the CMHC's Apartment Construction Loan Program, is a fine demonstration of what is possible when we join forces to meet the critical need for rental housing in the metropolitan area. At Rachel Julien, we firmly believe that the construction of quality rental housing plays an essential role in the development of more inclusive and vibrant cities." – Mélanie Robitaille, Vice-President and General Manager of Rachel Julien
"We're delighted to be working once again with CMHC to bring another flagship project to life during this challenging time for the Canadian rental housing market. The ACLP is an excellent initiative to increase the rental stock, while focusing on the pillars of accessibility and energy efficiency. The project at 1600 De Lorimier will contribute to the revitalization of the Centre-Sud district in the Ville-Marie borough, while preserving the historic building of the former Barsalou soap factory." – Michael Bertone, co-founder of Bertone Development Corporation.
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under the Apartment Construction Loan Program
|
Project
|
Address
|
Funding
|
Number of units
|
Station C
|
5311 Bourbonnière Avenue, Montréal, H4A 2C6
|
$103,500,000
|
288
|
1600 De Lorimier
|
1600 De Lorimier Avenue, Montréal, H2K 3W5
|
$108,261,000
|
304
|
Le Saint-Michel
|
3250 Henri-Bourassa Blvd East
|
$17,264,000
|
50
|
Crescent Residential NB
|
1197 Crescent Road, Montréal, H3G 2B1
|
$49,726,000
|
122
|
Total
|
$278,751,000
|
764
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
