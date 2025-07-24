OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released a Summer Forecast Update. This forecast builds on CMHC's previously released Housing Market Outlook, published in February 2025.

Read the full update on the CMHC's Housing Observer.

Related Links:

Housing Market Outlook 2025 | CMHC

2025 Mid-Year Rental Market Update | CMHC

Canada's Housing Supply Shortages: Moving to a New Framework

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: CMHC Media Relations: [email protected]