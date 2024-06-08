More than 4000 Riders Cycle Over 200km to Raise Critical Funds for Cancer Research at The Princess Margaret

Since its inception, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's Ride to Conquer Cancer has now raised more than $300 million

TORONTO, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 3800 Riders left Exhibition Place in Toronto and another 400 Riders left Niagara Falls in the 17th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer, Canada's largest athletic fundraiser. So far, this year's event has raised $20 million in supporting life-saving cancer research and new treatments to improve outcomes for cancer patients here in Canada and around the world. Donations will continue to roll in for the remainder of the day.

This year, Paul Bottos was remembered in the "Riderless bike ceremony" — a moment to honour someone who has passed away from cancer and the first bike to cross the start line. Led by his wife, Maria Bottos, and supported by family and friends of the Breast Foot Forward Team, Paul's bike was pushed across the Exhibition Place start line to kick off the event.

"Cancer stands to be the greatest health threat to humanity over the coming decades – unless we act now. The funds raised at The Ride support breakthroughs that transform cancer outcomes, benefitting the lives of millions of Canadians and even more global citizens," says Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. This morning, as we see our riders, donors, and volunteers, we are inspired and grateful for our community's commitment to conquering cancer. Together, we are helping to change the course of history."

Riders are en route to Hamilton, where they will camp overnight at McMaster University before embarking for Niagara Falls' finish line.

"The Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised a momentous $300 million since its inception and is truly a testament to the camaraderie, passion, dedication, and commitment of our community to changing the future of cancer." says Steve Merker, Vice President of Corporate and Community Partnerships and Co-Founder of the Ride.



Mary Jane McKeen, one of The Ride's oldest participants at 81 years old and a 31-year cancer survivor, celebrates her 15th year pedalling towards Conquering Cancer. Riding with two yellow flags, one for survivors and one in memory of families and friends and everyone who lost their lives to cancer, Mary Jane also carries the names of her physicians, family, donors and friends in a ziplock bag throughout the 200 plus km.

Som Seif, is the 2024 Honourary Chair of this year's Ride. As founder and CEO of Purpose Unlimited, and the co-founder of Wealthsimple, Som is no stranger to investing in innovation. "Cancer has touched or will touch every one of us," says Som. "I'm honoured to help The Princess Margaret reach their momentous all-time high fundraising total to an astounding $300 million."

For this year's final fundraising amount, more event information and how to register for the 2025 Ride to Conquer Cancer visit www.ride2conquer.ca.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top 5 cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

