QUÉBEC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing more than $72 million to build 264 rental units in Québec and Lévis through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec, in Québec at the site of the La Cour project in the neighbourhood of Saint-Roch.

La Cour is a 159-unit project located on Prince-Édouard Street in Québec. The Government of Canada is contributing $42 million to the project through low-interest loans. La Cour will include high-quality finishes and equipment so that families, individuals and couples can enjoy and benefit from highly accessible public transit, electric vehicle infrastructure and all local services. The property is strategically located in downtown Québec and will be completed by late 2025.

In addition, investments have been announced for two other large-scale residential projects, Le Natura and TERRA (Phase 3).

The Le Natura residential project will offer 33 new units and is located on Pie-XI Boulevard in Val-Bélair in a vibrant, multi-family area close to commercial amenities and public transit. The federal government has invested $8.5 million in the project, which is also located close to all municipal services and offers direct access to a main thoroughfare and a bicycle path. The project is presented as a green development with access to community gardens.

TERRA, located at 939-943 Monseigneur-Bourget Road in Lévis, is a 400-unit project, of which 72 units in this third phase have received $21.6 million in funding from the federal government through low-interest loans. The project's first two phases have already been completed. Driven by values of social and environmental responsibility the housing project has geothermal heating, an ecological storm water management system, gardening boxes and many green spaces. The building also features an innovative system that captures residual heat from wastewater, thereby reducing operating costs. The project's landscaping is made up entirely of gardens for edible produce, which encourages interactions between residents.

Quotes:

"Through investments in rental housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most, here in Québec and across the country. We are committed to revitalizing communities through initiatives like this one. These investments are helping to create jobs and stimulate the local economy." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is committed to working with all partners to rise to address the housing crisis in Canada and Québec. Today's announcement confirms more than 260 new rental housing units for the population of Quebec City. By using all the tools at our disposal, we will overcome this crisis." – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Oïkos Construction's mission is to develop large-scale projects that will stand as examples of sustainable collective heritage, while also being a pioneer in terms of concepts, techniques and the training and management of our teams. Our La Cour apartment project is the very definition of collective wealth that offers a living environment that's adapted to a varied set of residents. We're very happy to work in collaboration with the Government of Canada to build a one-of-a-kind project in Québec's Lower Town." – Pierre-Yves Charest, President and CEO, Oïkos Construction Inc.

"TERRA rental condominiums and urban gardens offers a living space that fosters the well-being of our clients and improves their environment. What we do arises out of a desire to build supportive communities where people and sustainable development converge." – Martin Bégin, President and CEO, MGE Groupe Immobilier

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115 -plus billion plan over more than 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far. As of September 2024 , the federal government had committed $57.57 billion to support the construction of more than 156,000 housing units and the repair of more than an additional 297,000. The measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a -plus billion plan over more than 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far. The Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) has a budget of $55 billion. It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across Canada by 2031–2032. The ACLP offers fully repayable, low-interest loans to help boost rental construction for middle-income Canadians. This program has a positive impact on the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential to ensuring that more Canadians have access to housing that meets their needs. As of September 2024 , Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) had committed $20 .65 billion in loans through the ACLP to support the construction of more than 53,000 purpose-built rental units. The ACLP is one of many National Housing Strategy (NHS) programs and initiatives designed to help meet needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that emphasize funding for affordable housing for low-income households. The enhancements to the ACLP announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2027–2028 to 2031–2032. These enhancements will allow applicants to obtain funding to create on-campus and off-campus student housing to support postsecondary institutions. It will also be possible to apply for funding to increase the supply of housing for independent seniors. There are no longer any minimum requirements regarding energy efficiency or accessibility. Applicants are, however, encouraged to make firmer commitments regarding the supply of rental housing and the achievement of desired social outcomes. The application intake period for the enhanced version of the program opened on November 22 .

has a budget of $55 billion. It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across by 2031–2032.

Additional information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]