SAINT-ÉTIENNE-DES-GRÈS, QC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The government of Canada and the government of Quebec have announced $26,448,693 in joint financial assistance to support Énercycle, the Régie de gestion des matières résiduelles de la Mauricie, for its project to develop a new organic waste recovery centre using biomethanization and composting. In addition to diverting approximately 35,000 tonnes of organic matter from disposal per year, this project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3,286 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per year.

This was announced today by the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Sean Fraser, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Environment, Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region, Benoit Charrette, and the Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Nord-du-Québec region and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Jean-Boulet.

The Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, Minister responsible for Government Administration, President of the Treasury, Sonia LeBel, and the Member of the National Assembly for Maskinongé, Simon Allaire, and Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice, Marie-Louise Tardif, were present at this announcement.

These investments will support the construction and operation of Énercycle's new biomethanization and composting facilities, which will be built on the landfill in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès. The funds will be used to construct buildings, develop composting treatment areas, install a digester and other related equipment. The new Énercycle organic waste recovery centre will serve a significant portion of the population in the Mauricie region, including the urban agglomerations of Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan, as well as the RCMs of Mékinac, Maskinongé and Des Chenaux. The project will also make it possible to collect organic waste from industrial, commercial and institutional sources in the region.

The project, with an estimated total cost of over $75.7 million, also includes a connection to the biogas treatment and purification system, which will enable biomethane to be injected into the gas network. A wastewater treatment plant will also be installed. The facility, which is scheduled for commissioning in autumn 2026, will eventually produce over 1.2 million cubic metres of biomethane for injection into the Énergir network.

Quotes

"By supporting projects like this one, the Government of Canada is strengthening the ability of communities to deal with climate challenges. With the construction of this organics processing center, we are making progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating healthier, greener environments."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in the construction of organic waste processing centre in the Mauricie region, the Government of Canada is helping to improve the resilience of communities in the face of climate change. Our investments in this infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions demonstrate our commitment to creating healthy, green and self-sufficient communities."

The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice ̶ Champlain

"Quebec is firmly committed to transforming its economy to make it more low-carbon and to actively combat climate change within its borders. This is true in all strategic sectors, such as waste management, where we can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. Through its Programme de traitement des matières organiques par biométhanisation et compostage, our government is proud to support initiatives like those of Énercycle, which, with its new organic waste recovery centre, will enable the entire Mauricie region to contribute to achieving our climate objectives."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region

"This project is another fine example of Quebecers' commitment to playing an active part in the fight against climate change. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a challenge that we must take up together, for our own good and the good of future generations. So I'm delighted that, thanks to the joint financial contribution of the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Mauricie region can actively contribute to our collective efforts. I'd like to thank all the municipal organizations involved in this project and Énercycle, the Régie de gestion des matières résiduelles de la Mauricie, for their shared commitment to reducing their environmental footprint, while offering quality services to their local communities."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region and MNA for Trois-Rivières

"We are already seeing a strong interest from people in Mauricie and Champlain in collecting and recycling organic materials. With the investment announced today, I am convinced that this interest will increase tenfold, knowing now that organic materials will be used in such good ways. Whether through the production of compost, which will be used in the agricultural sector, or through biogas, we will be able to increase our participation in achieving our climate targets, while benefiting from several local and regional spinoffs. I thank the partners of this project, as well as all the citizens and organizations that will contribute to its success."

Sonia LeBel, MNA for Champlain, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du Trésor

"Through Énercycle's organic materials recovery centre project, we are actively contributing to the fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With this major investment, we are making a concrete gesture to preserve our environment and build a sustainable future for future generations."

Simon Allaire, MNA for Maskinongé

"It's positive to see that the project will also allow for the collection of organic materials from industries, businesses and institutions in the region, compatible with residential collection. We don't think about it, but all these compostable materials currently take up a lot of space in the landfill and are also responsible for foul odours. I want to thank all citizens for their contribution to a greener Quebec."

Marie-Louise Tardif, MNA for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $14,680,000 from the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

from the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies. Quebec's financial assistance totalling $11,768,693 is granted under Stream 1 of the Programme de traitement des matières organiques par biométhanisation et compostage (PTMOBC), which is part of the Stratégie de valorisation de la matière organique (SVMO). This project is part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy measure that aims to prevent methane emissions from organic waste management in Quebec . This grant complements the $3,219,867 in funding that the Quebec government granted to Énercycle for the acquisition of residential collection equipment under Stream 2 of the program.

financial assistance totalling is granted under Stream 1 of the Programme de traitement des matières organiques par biométhanisation et compostage (PTMOBC), which is part of the Stratégie de valorisation de la matière organique (SVMO). This project is part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy measure that aims to prevent methane emissions from organic waste management in . This grant complements the in funding that the government granted to Énercycle for the acquisition of residential collection equipment under Stream 2 of the program. According to RECYC-QUÉBEC's latest report, organic waste accounts for around 45% of the 6.2 million tonnes of residual materials disposed of every year in Quebec . The residual materials sector is the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Quebec , emitting around 4.49 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per year. In 2020, the Quebec government launched the SVMO with the aim of reclaiming at least 70% of organic waste by 2030. This strategy has a budget of $1.2 billion .

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/community-infra-collectivite-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

For more information on the PTMOBC, refer to the Department's website [French only].

Refer also to the Stratégie de valorisation de la matière organique [French only],

the Québec Residual Materials Management Policy (gouv.qc.ca)

and the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Amélie Moffet, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region, 581-994-0205; Media Relations, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, 418-521-3991, [email protected]