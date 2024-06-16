More than 2400 Canadians took to the streets of Toronto to raise an unprecedented $1.63 million for life-saving cancer research and clinical care at The Princess Margaret

TORONTO, June 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of participants raised $1.63 million at the 11th annual Journey to Conquer Cancer – a new record for this event, presented by Starlight Investments benefiting the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre on June 16, 2024. This inclusive family and dog-friendly walk/run event has raised more than $16 million cumulatively in support of ground-breaking cancer research, treatment, and patient care at The Princess Margaret.

Participants of all ages and athletic abilities – including dogs and children – gathered at University of Toronto's Back Campus Fields for the opening ceremony, led by Brandon Throop, a high-grade B-Cell Lymphoma survivor, who has raised more than $120,000 for The Princess Margaret through various fundraising initiatives. "I will continue to raise awareness and crucial funds to help the life-saving cancer research being done at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre," says Brandon. "I want to express my gratitude to the staff I encountered during my own cancer journey at Princess Margaret."



On Sunday, participants, including patients, survivors, doctors, health professionals and supporters, walked or ran one, three or five km through downtown Toronto. All routes passed by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for celebratory photos, with pit stops and live entertainment along the way. Participants were provided UPPAbaby stroller valet, greeted by Journey's mascot, "Hope" the dog, and were serenaded by multicultural bands and dance performances along the route. The event ended with a fun Kids Run, as well as giveaways for the whole family and dog treats from Toronto Dog Moms.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of our event participants, of all ages, as well as our furry friends, who walked and supported this fundraising initiative," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The funds raised by Journey participants will enable researchers at The Princess Margaret to generate more breakthrough discoveries that will revolutionize cancer treatment and care for patients in Canada and around the world."

When participants register for the Journey, they can choose to direct their fundraising dollars to one of more than 50 areas of cancer research. This year, members of the Multiple Myeloma Support Group celebrated their 20th Anniversary, raising $10M since inception. The funds raised from this team go towards The Molly and David Bloom Chair in Multiple Myeloma at The Princess Margaret which directly supports ground-breaking Multiple Myeloma research dedicated to discovering stabilizing drugs, and lengthening remission.

"This event is very close to our hearts. As one of the major fundraising teams of this event, we are thrilled to be celebrating the MM5K team's 20th anniversary participating in this amazing event," said Sass Khazzam, Team Khazzam Kure. "We continue to be devoted to raising funds in hopes of finding a cure."

As one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre plays an integral role in globally recognized research initiatives and world-leading clinical advancements, made possible by fundraising events like Journey.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

