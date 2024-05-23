More than 1,700 participants attend Aéro Montréal's International Aerospace Innovation Forum

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, yesterday closed the 9th International Aerospace Innovation Forum on the theme of collaboration. Over 1,700 participants from 19 different countries gathered at the Palais des congrès de Montréal for the event.

Unprecedented mobilization in Québec

For Québec's largest aerospace industry gathering, Aéro Montréal brought together over 1,700 participants, 145 speakers and more than 800 business meetings over two days.

Highlights:

Numerous announcements were made during the International Aerospace Innovation Forum:

Espace Aéro, Québec's first aerospace innovation zone, was designated at the opening of the event, attended by Québec Premier François Legault, François- Philippe Champagne , federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Pierre Fitzgibbon , Québec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy.

, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and , Québec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy. Aéro Montréal partners with DAIR to utilize the MACH initiative as part of the DAIR Supplier Development Initiative in Ontario

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport signed an agreement with Airbus and ZeroAvia to set up hydrogen hubs at Canadian airports.

International Airport signed an agreement with Airbus and ZeroAvia to set up hydrogen hubs at Canadian airports. Optima Aéro launched a calculator to assess the carbon savings associated with the reuse of parts.

Harbour Air launched an E-Plane Conversion program with Bel-Air Laurentien Aviation.

Avianor and Air Canada officially signed a long-term agreement for A220 maintenance.

LISI Group announced support for Watch Out in the deployment of a turnkey stand-alone precision machining solution.

"This 9th edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum reflected the image of the Québec aerospace cluster: stimulated by collaborative innovation, driven by international exchanges, and propelled by forward-looking projects focused on autonomy and decarbonization."

Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal.

This event was made possible by the following major partners:

Bombardier – Major Partner of the event;

of the event; Pratt & Whitney Canada – Associate Partner;

– Associate Partner; CAE, the National Research Council Canada (NRC), Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT) and Investissement Québec – Innovation Partners.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau - Aéro Montréal - 514 550-7494 - [email protected]