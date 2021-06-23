More Sport Opportunities for Youth in Indigenous Communities
The Government of Canada announces funding recipients for sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities
GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous communities across the country in building stronger and healthier populations. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows children and youth to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and mentally.
Recognizing that barriers to sport programs still exist in many Indigenous communities, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the second round of funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program component, which addresses the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19 and 38.
In total, approximately 150 communities and 33,000 Indigenous youth will benefit from as much as $17.8 million funding investment from 2021 to 2023.
Of that total, as much as $10.6 million will be invested in the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs), which deliver sport for social development projects, and to the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC), which provides leadership and support to the PTASBs for their delivery of the SSDIC programming. In addition, Indigenous governments, communities and organizations, including delivery organizations working in collaboration with Indigenous communities, will receive as much as $7.2 million in funding to deliver sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Canada.
The targeted social outcomes and activities for each project are identified and proposed by the Indigenous communities themselves, to ensure they address their own specific needs. This initiative helps Indigenous youth become more active and healthy, and reconnect with traditional activities and culture, in some cases.
Quotes
ʺThrough this initiative, the Government of Canada is proud to support Indigenous community–led activities that use sport as a tool for positive social change. Each one of the projects offers great opportunities for Indigenous youth. That's why I'm so excited about this initiative, which is truly changing their lives and the lives of their families."
—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) deeply appreciates the ongoing commitment Sport Canada has made to the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) funding. The SSDIC funding demonstrates that Sport Canada understands and supports what the ASC has always believed: that access to, and opportunity in, Indigenous-driven sport and physical activity is critical to meaningful and tangible reconciliation. The ASC looks forward to our continued engagement with Sport Canada as we learn and work together to build healthier Indigenous communities."
—Rob Newman, President, Aboriginal Sport Circle
Quick Facts
Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes. Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSIDC) is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action.
In this second round, Sport Canada established a new collaborative review process to include Indigenous stakeholders and federal regional office members in the review committee, ensuring regional and Indigenous knowledge in the project evaluation. Sport Canada also introduced a proportionate funding formula, ensuring a regionally proportionate allocation of funding.
The next call for applications for the program is planned for the summer of 2022 for the 2023-2025 fiscal years.
The Government of Canada is the single largest contributor to sport in this country and supports sport participation and excellence through federal programs and policies.
Backgrounder: Detailed list of 2021-2023 Stream One recipients
2021-2023 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One Funded Applicants and Project Descriptions
|
RECIPIENT
|
REGION
|
Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC)
|
National
|
First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) / Eastern Door and North (EDN)
|
Quebec
|
Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (FSIN)
|
Saskatchewan
|
Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick (ASRNB)
|
New Brunswick
|
Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC)
|
British Columbia
|
Indigenous Sport Wellness Ontario (ISWO)
|
Ontario
|
Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador (ASRCNL)
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Indigenous Sport Council Alberta (ISCA)
|
Alberta
|
Manitoba Aboriginal Sports & Recreation Council Inc. (MASRC)
|
Manitoba
|
Sport and Recreation Division – Government of Nunavut
|
Nunavut
|
Aboriginal Sports Circle of the Northwest Territories (ASCNT)
|
Northwest Territories
|
Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle (YASC)
|
Yukon
|
Mi'kmaw Sport Council of Nova Scotia (MSCNS)
|
Nova Scotia
|
PEI Aboriginal Sport Circle
|
Prince Edward Island
Backgrounder: Detailed list of 2021-2023 Stream Two recipients
2021-2023 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two Funded Applicants and Project Descriptions
|
RECIPIENT
|
PROVINCE
|
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
|
DISTINCTION
|
?Aq'am
|
British Columbia
|
The Recreation Department will create a specific Recreation Master Plan that will include the "Commit To Be Fit" Program for ?Aq'am community youth. The activities will be planned and conducted according to the following agenda:
|
First Nation
|
Abegweit First Nation
|
Prince Edward Island
|
The Winter Active project aims to address prevalent social and health issues in the Abegweit First Nation community by encouraging physical activity participation during the winter season. Activities will include: maintaining the community trail system and outdoor skating space for use throughout winter; purchasing sports equipment for community use; and leading winter sports activities such as community skating sessions, youth hockey tournaments, curling clinics, snowshoeing and cross‑country skiing events, and downhill skiing and snowboarding trips.
|
First Nation
|
Anishnabeg Outreach
|
Ontario
|
The Multi-Sport Education Program will be a drop-in based sports program, lending library and instructional program where Anishnabeg Outreach will rotate through a variety of different sports. Activities will be available to youth from the ages of 4+. Sports will include soccer, volleyball, basketball, road hockey, lacrosse, traditional dance, martial arts and cycling.
|
Indigenous Peoples
|
Athabasca Tribal Council (ATC)
|
Alberta
|
This project encourages higher attendance rates in high schools by introducing a student sports and wellness program. ATC plans to help students who wish to become coaches train officially through the National Coaching Certification Program. This would give both coaches and athletes the opportunity to participate in inter-school and provincial tournaments.
|
First Nation
|
Bande indienne des Micmacs de Gaspé
|
Québec
|
This project aims to improve access to physical activity by:
|
First Nation
|
BC Ultimate
|
British Columbia
|
The Community Ultimate Spirit Program:
|
First Nation
|
Bearskin Lake First Nation
|
Ontario
|
The Bearskin Lake First Nation Youth/Children program will offer sports activities to First Nation youths aged 5-18 in Bearskin Lake, Ontario, from July to March of 2021-22 and 2022-23. The sports offered will include broomball, hockey, baseball, softball and soccer. The program will start with soccer and baseball/softball in July as part of a summer camp program and will rotate on a daily basis with the age groups. The program will introduce broomball and hockey in the fall and winter. Floor hockey will be held at the school gym and the arena, and will be rotated with broomball on a weekly basis in September and October. When the ice rink is ready, ice hockey will replace floor hockey. Ice hockey and broomball will be taught and played during the months of November through March.
|
First Nation
|
Big River First Nation
|
Saskatchewan
|
The SeSeWaHum Youth Engagement Project aims to address gaps in mental and physical well‑being in the Big River First Nation community. The project will encourage youth to complete the Red Cross's swimming and water safety course and to subsequently train and engage others in swimming lessons and other water and cultural activities, such as recreational swimming, fishing and canoeing. The community will also purchase water sports equipment to enhance programming capacity at the Big River First Nation waterfront area.
|
First Nation
|
Brokenhead Ojibway Nation
|
Manitoba
|
The Brokenhead Ojibway Nation's Jordan's Principle program team will create bike and canoeing programs as well as land-based camps to engage youth and promote healthy, active behaviours that contribute to a healthier, happier community.
|
First Nation
|
Canadian Native Friendship Centre (CNFC)
|
Alberta
|
The CNFC will establish an Indigenous youth multi-sport program to engage both female and male Indigenous youth aged 12-18 that are inclusive of First Nations, Métis and Inuit. Activities such as basketball, baseball, floor hockey, volleyball, and indoor/outdoor soccer will be integrated with cultural teachings given by Indigenous mentors, knowledge keepers and coaches.
|
First Nations, Métis, Inuit
|
Centre for Coaching Education of New Brunswick (Coach NB)
|
New Brunswick
|
The Engaging the Next Generation of Leadership project aims to develop and empower youth as the next generation of Indigenous coaches in New Brunswick. The project will implement a coaching mentorship and development program, host peer‑to‑peer networking sessions, partner experienced coaches with youth and developing coaches, and more broadly support coaches and Indigenous leaders in various New Brunswick communities. This project is expected to increase the capacity and employability of Indigenous coaches, which in turn would provide longer-term benefits for community sports programs.
|
Non-profit organization (provincial delivery partner of the National Coaching Certification Program)
|
Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation (Leaders In Training program)
|
Ontario
|
The Sport Initiative Fund: Building a Resilient Community will offer a wide variety of activities for children, youth and community. Primarily, children and youth aged 6-18 will benefit from weekly activities promoting physical, emotional and mental wellness and from culture and land-based learning, with a view to developing socially and economically independent individuals who have the capacity for success and community‑driven initiative.
|
First Nation
|
Conseil des Innu de Ekuanitshit
|
Québec
|
The first component is the opening of a training room for all community members between the ages of 12 and 75 so they can participate in fitness programs and maintain their physical activity. The second component consists of launching outdoor activities (kayaking and canoeing in rivers and on sea, and purchasing mountain bikes for trips on dirt roads near the community).
|
First Nation
|
Day Star First Nation
|
Saskatchewan
|
The Day Star Socio-Sport Inclusion Support Program will aim to facilitate community participation and social development in the Day Star First Nation community by developing structured programs to deliver fitness, basketball, soccer, hockey, hiking, and cross-country running activities to participants of various age groups. These instructor-led activities and related workshops are expected to improve participants' health and education and reduce their at-risk behaviour.
|
First Nation
|
Eeyou Istchee Sports & Recreation Association
|
Quebec
|
Sport Coaching and Officiating Advancement Initiative:
|
First Nation
|
Fun Sport Canada
|
Québec
|
This program will organize different sports activities for youth between the ages of 6 to 13.
The sports to be offered are:
It will also include the creation of a football team that will travel and compete against other schools in the area.
The activities will be offered twice a week during the school year. The program will highlight students' efforts at school and in sport.
|
First Nation
|
Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw School
|
British Columbia
|
This program will follow the BC Curriculum for Physical and Health Education and Arts Education.
- participate in different activities and environments, while paddling on the water, and encouraging them to practise lifelong physical activity;
- learn water safety skills in and around boats (including proper techniques, federal regulations for life jackets, and information about the equipment needed in recreational boats); and
- learn about environmental conservation of their community's surrounding areas.
|
First Nation
|
Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families
|
Ontario
|
The Strength in Numbers project:
|
Inuit
|
Kahkewistahaw First Nation
|
Saskatchewan
|
This project looks at three areas of sport for Kahkewistahaw First Nation to develop: traditional sports and games (archery, lacrosse, snowshoeing, double ball and hand games); skill development for athletes in established sports within the community (softball and hockey); and community capacity to deliver sports (4 Nations hockey, mini flag football, and certification for Paddle Canada Lake Canoe Skills) within the Nation.
|
First Nation
|
Kitaskinaw Education Authority (KEA)
|
Alberta
|
The School Engagement Through Sport and Recreation Mentorship project provides an opportunity to support the health of Maskêkosihk's (Enoch Cree Nation's) Indigenous youth by building capacity for sport and recreation. With peer‑to‑peer support, sport capacity will focus on participation, officiating, coaching and event management through peer mentoring experiences. The purpose of this initiative is to support positive peer mentoring relationships that increase social connections and youth participation in sport and recreation activities in order to improve health, school engagement and employability.
|
First Nation
|
Lennox Island First Nation
|
Prince Edward Island
|
The Lennox Island Outdoor Adventure Program aims to provide opportunities for year-round physical activities to the Lennox Island First Nation community by hiring staff for year-round trail maintenance; by hiring coaches to lead and deliver cross‑country skiing, hiking and snowshoeing programs; and by purchasing the necessary equipment for these activities. During the spring, summer and fall months, this project will also deliver information sessions and coordinate other physical activities, including hiking, medicine walks, biking, running and disc golf.
|
First Nation
|
Liidlii Kue First Nation
|
Northwest Territories
|
Liidlii Kue First Nation will create a snowboarding program for community youth that teaches them the sport and allows them to practise their skills at the local ski hill. Participants will also receive mentoring and coaching from a community member who has reached national‑level training and participated in competitions, as well as support to take coaching certification courses.
|
First Nation, Métis
|
MakeWay Charitable Society - Northern Youth Leadership
|
Northwest Territories/Nunavut
|
Northern Youth Leadership will develop youth leaders through a leadership development program that offers land-based camps focused on sports. The program will provide older youth with training, work experience and mentorship, and younger youth with confidence, emotional resilience, traditional knowledge and leadership.
|
First Nation, Métis, Inuit
|
Malahat First Nation
|
British Columbia
|
Malahat Strong Recreation will provide a yearly comprehensive sport and recreational program for the members of Malahat Nation. This will include adult, child and youth sport recreation, as well as cultural and traditional sporting activities and teachings. Adult and parent sport activities are part of a holistic health program that will benefit the family and the community.
|
First Nation
|
Membertou Development Corporation
|
Nova Scotia
|
This project seeks to build capacity in the community by helping participants from the community become certified coaches and trainers.
The project will focus on a female hockey program and a youth after‑school hockey program, and plans to purchase ice time, jerseys and socks for the participants.
|
First Nation
|
Miawpukek First Nation
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Through this project, various departments of the Miawpukek First Nation community will partner to develop sports and recreation programs designed to improve participants' health and social well‑being. The community will purchase necessary sports equipment and hire sport and recreation supervisors to lead various activities, including fitness programs for softball, basketball, volleyball and wrestling, as well as traditional and cultural sports programs such as archery, snowshoeing, canoeing and hiking. These physical, social and cultural activities and training opportunities are expected to promote healthy lifestyles and reduce at-risk behaviours in the community.
|
First Nation
|
Migisi Sahgaigan School
|
Ontario
|
The Migisi Sahgaigan Sport in School Program will offer sports activities for youth aged 8 to 28 from Eagle Lake First Nation. It includes a fall/winter program and a summer/spring program that will offer activities every evening.
|
First Nation
|
Mikinakoos Children's Fund
|
Ontario
|
Mikinakoos Children's Fund Odamino project will provide youth from First Nations communities across Northern Ontario the ability to play, by providing them with the necessary sport equipment, structures and framework to build sustainable sporting programs in their communities.
|
First Nation
|
Mikisew Cree First Nation
|
Alberta
|
The Fort Chipewyan Traditional Indigenous Sport, Recreation, Skills and Knowledge Program will provide children and youth from Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis with access to sport and recreation programming, with an emphasis on traditional and cultural activities.
To this end, it will offer four seasonal cultural camps (winter 2021, spring 2021, summer 2021 and fall 2021), which will include traditional Indigenous (Cree, Dene and Métis) land-based learning opportunities for program participants. At each seasonal camp, children and youth will participate in various activities that are traditional for the Cree, Dene and Métis people of the area. Participants will experience traditional culture, language and lifestyles, including ice fishing, snowshoeing, skiing, trapping, hunting, harvesting, hide-tanning and medicine-picking.
|
First Nation, Métis
|
Misipawistik Cree Nation
|
Manitoba
|
The Misipawistik Cree Nation Reviving our Traditions project will bring back the importance of land-based recreation to the community. Activities will include swimming lessons, water and boat safety, canoeing, kayaking, York boating and dragon boating. Camps will focus on learning water sports.
|
First Nation
|
MNO Grand River Métis Council
|
Ontario
|
The Grand River Métis Council A Year of Traditional Community Sport project involves four family‑oriented events that will take place in winter, spring, summer and fall. The four events will focus on celebrating traditional Métis community sports and activities as well as promote connection to culture and families. Events will include snowshoeing, ice fishing, fire craft, a Métis games day, canoeing sessions, lacrosse, and traditional foods.
|
Métis
|
Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) Board of Education
|
Saskatchewan
|
The Youth Wellbeing Through Physical Activity and Sport project will be a peer‑to‑peer after‑school program. Such programs have been successfully demonstrated to improve knowledge of healthy living and healthy behaviours for Indigenous youth (Eskicioglu et al. 2014). The project is sport‑based and will be delivered by MLCN youth to their younger peers. Mentors will model 1) sport and recreation 2) healthy eating 3) culture and relationship building, and 4) contribution to community.
The project connects sport and recreation programming to high school credits. High school credits will be connected through the Career and Life Management and Physical Education curriculum. The aim is to foster community engagement and support youth in completing their high school education.
|
First Nation
|
Native Child and Family Services of Toronto
|
Ontario
|
The Native Child and Family Services of Toronto's peer-led physical literacy program was designed to address critical gaps in physical literacy, mental health, and wellness programming available to vulnerable Indigenous youth in Toronto. Each year, the program operates out of its Scarborough service location to offer high-risk Indigenous youth aged 16-29 barrier-free access to a culturally safe physical literacy program that
combines sports, peer engagement, mental health workshops, Elder supports and cultural teachings. Grounded in the Indigenous medicine wheel teachings, the program holistically addresses the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual elements of wellness through a combination of intergenerational supports, recreation-based physical activities and skills-building workshops that instill in youth messages of resiliency, harm reduction and sexual health.
|
First Nation, Inuit, Métis
|
Native Education College (NEC)
|
British Columbia
|
The Wellness Warriors program provides health and physical activity opportunities to urban Indigenous students so they can build a community within NEC and within the wider Indigenous community through sport.
|
First Nation, Inuit, Métis
|
Neemu Egwah
|
Manitoba
|
Neemu Egwah's project will focus on the idea of two traditional Indigenous ceremonies involving dance: powwows and round dancing. The project plans to provide community members with an incentive to get physically active through dance and to increase cultural awareness and knowledge surrounding these traditional Indigenous ceremonies.
|
First Nation
|
Nokiiwin Tribal Council
|
Ontario
|
The Traditional Dance for Community Healing project will increase participation in traditional powwow dancing through workshops and dance classes led by instructors from five First Nations communities near Thunder Bay, Ontario. This project is expected to increase participants' physical activity as well as their connection to Indigenous culture and, in turn, contribute to the communities' spiritual healing and restoration of identity.
|
First Nation
|
Noojmowin Teg Health Centre
|
Ontario
|
The Badminton for Social and Physical Development project will build badminton skills, teach smoking prevention, and provide information about healthy eating and nutrition for children and youth in eight First Nations communities. Children and youths aged 6-14 will benefit from weekly badminton skills-building and learn about healthy lifestyles. The communities will gain capacity by identifying and developing badminton mentors.
|
First Nation
|
Northern Village of Beauval
|
Saskatchewan
|
The Outdoor Hockey Project, delivered by the Beauval Minor Sports and Recreation department, will allow members of the community of Beauval to access required sport equipment and participate in activities such as outdoor hockey games and educational play workshops. This northern Métis community has recognized the need to dis-incentivize youth from engaging in at-risk behaviour. To this end, the project will provide needed opportunities to increase the participation of the community's Indigenous youth in physical activity.
|
Métis
|
Nunatsiavut Government
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
The Kajak (Kayak) Revival in Nunatsiavut project will provide summertime kayak lessons to Indigenous young adults from four Nunatsiavut communities, with the aim of engaging at-risk youth and improving participants' physical and mental health. As part of the project, Nunatsiavut communities will purchase kayak equipment and facilitate participants' first kayaking laps in salt water.
|
Inuit
|
Nunavummi Disabilities Makinnasuaqtiit Society
|
Nunavut
|
This project will increase opportunities for Nunavummiut with disabilities to participate in sports such as swimming, soccer and land-based activities, while ensuring that the activities are culturally relevant and based on Inuit societal values.
|
Inuit
|
Onake Paddling Club
|
Quebec
|
This project is focused on canoeing and kayaking. It introduces youth who have a keen interest in paddling to the competitive and coaching side of the sport. This skill-based, educational project will allow young paddlers to build on their fundamental
canoe/kayak knowledge and become confident athletes and coaches in the process.
|
Non-profit Indigenous organization
|
Penelakut Tribe
|
British Columbia
|
This project includes:
|
First Nation
|
Rainy River First Nations Seikido
|
Ontario
|
This Rainy River First Nations club plans to run martial arts classes for those eight years of age and older twice a week for 12- to 16-week terms, with a belt test at the end of each term. The project aims to reduce violence, strength relationships, reduce anxiety, promote physical exercise and help address past trauma.
|
First Nation
|
Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut (RPAN)
|
Nunavut
|
RPAN's #YouthUnlimited project will help build community spirit and pride through sport. RPAN will provide training and mentorship to youth in various communities to create community youth athletic associations that will develop intramural sports programs for youth in their communities.
|
Inuit
|
Samson Youth & Sports Development
|
Alberta
|
The Samson Youth & Sports Development (SYSD) project presents an opportunity to support the community as a whole through the Medicine Wheel concept, which includes understanding and delivering the Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual components to the community. The project will offer sports programs and camps to youth and adults; cultural programs to children, youth, adults and Elders; community instructor certification; and will support programs that address social issues. The goal is to ensure that community members stay active, make friends, learn fundamentals and proper techniques; to encourage team building; and to provide a safe haven for community members.
|
First Nation
|
Shawenim Abinoojii Inc.
|
Manitoba
|
Shawenim Abinoojii will collaborate with local community resources to encourage First Nations children and youth in southeastern Manitoba to explore their cultural identity through sports, recreation and land-based learning opportunities.
|
First Nation
|
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation
|
Manitoba
|
The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will hire a recreation coordinator to head a sports advisory committee and lead sports programs requested by the community, such as soccer, softball and volleyball. It will also create physical education, archery and canoeing programs and offer coaching certification to volunteers and parents, all for the benefit of the community.
|
First Nation
|
Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation
|
Saskatchewan
|
The Standing Buffalo Social-Sport Development Initiative will:
|
First Nation
|
Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation
|
British Columbia
|
Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation is proposing to revamp its health and wellness program offerings by renovating or retrofitting existing facilities in Canoe Creek and Dog Creek, B.C., for gym use by community members and staff. This application is for the expansion of program offerings and includes procuring gym equipment (e.g. cardio machines, free weights and other supplies) and hiring a dedicated resource (i.e. a recreational coordinator) to serve both communities.
|
First Nation
|
Table Tennis North
|
Northwest Territories
|
Table Tennis North aims to mentor youth in delivering table tennis programs to communities across the Northwest Territories. It also plans to provide equipment and develop sports programming sustainability through community coaching courses.
|
First Nation, Métis, Inuit
|
Takla Nation
|
British Columbia
|
Takla First Nation is dedicated to providing opportunities to its members, especially its youth. The overall goal is to create an after-school program with physical activities that are in line with COVID-19 safety measures. A recreational programmer will be hired to provide a comprehensive after‑school program that includes intramurals and that will bring youth and community members together for physical activities and encourage healthy lifestyle choices. Healthy snacks will be part of the after‑school program and will be a critical draw for attracting youth to it in the beginning. The healthy snacks will also act as an educational piece, promoting tasty and healthy snack alternatives and raising awareness about nutritious and healthy choices.
|
First Nation
|
Tansi Friendship Centre Society
|
British Columbia
|
The Success through Sports project will offer a wide variety of activities for youth, adults and Elders, from weekly drop-in sports to bi-monthly outdoor activities that support healthy lifestyles, and help to reduce at-risk behaviours.
|
First Nation
|
The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq
|
Nova Scotia
|
The L'nu Kamakn program consists of trained instructors who will deliver skiing and snowboarding lessons to young adults from eight First Nation communities of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia. As part of the program, equipment rentals will be provided to participants, and training and mentorship programs will be developed to foster community relationships and provide opportunities for leadership training in coaching, officiating, administration and fitness.
|
First Nation
|
Tobique Youth Center
|
New Brunswick
|
The Living Healthy Through Sport project will coordinate and deliver organized sports activities to youth in the Tobique First Nation community. Trained coaches and facilitators will lead activities such as baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming, hockey, and track and field twice a week, and provide the necessary equipment and sport instruction to participants. The project will also coordinate clinics as training opportunities to develop and hire youth coaches.
|
Non-profit organization in First Nation community
|
TLS Nunavik Community Health Solutions
|
Québec/Nunavut
|
Transformative Life Skills Nunavik Solutions (TLS) is a community-based wellness organization located in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. TLS offers practical front-line intervention and prevention programs that include stress resilience tools as 1) a complimentary toolkit for school retention, violence prevention, suicide prevention and 2) healthy mental health development strategies for youth and community.
|
Inuit
|
Treaty Education Alliance (TEA)
|
Saskatchewan
|
TEA will deliver its Healing Through Winter Sport program to give youth the opportunity to participate in sports as a means of supporting mental and physical health. The project aims to give youth multiple opportunities to try out different sports in order to choose the one they love and potentially practise for life.
|
First Nation, Inuit, Métis
|
Tsuut'ina Education Department
|
Alberta
|
This project will offer two physical literacy programs. One of them targets students and will include activities such as traditional dance, skiing lessons, gardening and equine-assisted learning. The other program will target school staff and will include a powwow exercise and traditional dance, land and indoor boot camp on how to use the land to improve physical health, and a staff wellness day.
|
First Nation
|
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service
|
Alberta
|
The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service (TNPS) will look to develop sports programs as well as offer programming of traditional games and powwow dancing for at-risk youth and youth involved in the justice system. This would give them the chance to participate in organized sports while building relationships with TNPS officers.
|
First Nation
|
Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq
|
Nova Scotia
|
The Youth Physical Wellness Program will provide the opportunity for a youth physical wellness coordinator and a youth wellness advisor to reach out to community members, key contacts and resources in order to identify existing youth engagement projects and connect youth to available opportunities, and thereby increase participation. The project will also facilitate youth activities that promote physical activity and wellness such as tennis, dodgeball and basketball, as well as traditional activities such as archery and hunting.
|
First Nation
|
Urban Native Youth Association
|
British Columbia
|
The Association:
|
First Nation, Inuit, Métis
|
Victoria Native Friendship Centre
|
British Columbia
|
The Victoria Native Friendship Centre Intramural Lacrosse project is an after‑school program for youth. The project would like to provide an added healthy outside alternative for youth that complements existing programs aimed at improving health and education, reducing at-risk behaviour and enhancing employability.
|
First Nation, Inuit and Métis and urban Indigenous community
|
Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe'iyewigamig (WNHAC)
|
Ontario
|
This project will offer the community personal fitness and healthy nutrition classes to promote healthy living in the community. It will also offer culture, healing and mental health supports to people in the community.
|
First Nation
|
Walpole Island First Nation
|
Ontario
|
The Walpole Island Youth Sports Camp will run an affordable local sports program accessible to all youth throughout the year. It will focus on hockey, lacrosse, basketball and baseball in order to improve health, reduce at-risk behaviours and provide positive development opportunities for youth.
|
First Nation
|
Waterways Recreation Inc.
|
Manitoba
|
Waterways Recreation's Inter-Community Canoe program is a multi-faceted program designed to be flexible and mobile to enable travel between Indigenous communities. It delivers overnight land-based culture camps, drop-in canoeing programs and day camps, community coaching workshops, and certification and community boat repair programs. Each community program is designed in conjunction with community members and leaders to ensure a community‑centered holistic approach.
|
First Nation, Métis
|
Waywayseecappo First Nation Community School
|
Manitoba
|
The Waywayseecappo First Nation School's outdoor education program connects youth with Elders in the community. It is focused on culture and language, heritage, history, physical health, mental health, teamwork, social development, and connection with the land. The program has been successful in addressing social issues arising from the residential school system and will be expanded to include more frequent programming for children and youth. The Waywayseecappo First Nation School would also like to continue building on the success of a volleyball club project and a mountain bike racing team.
|
First Nation
|
Whitefish Lake First Nation #128
|
Alberta
|
Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 plans to offer a variety of sports programming to youth in the community, including hockey, skating, baseball, basketball, equine horse therapy and horseback riding, archery, and song and dance, thereby improving health, reducing at-risk behaviours and building leadership skills.
|
First Nation
|
Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Association Inc.
|
Manitoba
|
The Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Association Inc.'s Summer Kids Camp is a program in which youth attend one of a number of week-long day camps. It is offered to over 1,500 youth from Winnipeg and develops youth leaders who learn the skills they need to run the camps. Activities include fundamental movement skills, structured games and free play zone.
|
First Nation, Inuit, Métis
