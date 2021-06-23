More Sport Opportunities for Youth in Indigenous Communities

RECIPIENT PROVINCE PROJECT DESCRIPTION DISTINCTION

?Aq'am British Columbia The Recreation Department will create a specific Recreation Master Plan that will include the "Commit To Be Fit" Program for ?Aq'am community youth. The activities will be planned and conducted according to the following agenda: Physical activity awareness campaign; Summer sports camp; Introduction to sports; Sports/recreation activities at local venues; Gymnastics program; Soccer, dodgeball, and floor hockey game nights; and Fitness classes. First Nation

Abegweit First Nation Prince Edward Island The Winter Active project aims to address prevalent social and health issues in the Abegweit First Nation community by encouraging physical activity participation during the winter season. Activities will include: maintaining the community trail system and outdoor skating space for use throughout winter; purchasing sports equipment for community use; and leading winter sports activities such as community skating sessions, youth hockey tournaments, curling clinics, snowshoeing and cross‑country skiing events, and downhill skiing and snowboarding trips. First Nation

Anishnabeg Outreach Ontario The Multi-Sport Education Program will be a drop-in based sports program, lending library and instructional program where Anishnabeg Outreach will rotate through a variety of different sports. Activities will be available to youth from the ages of 4+. Sports will include soccer, volleyball, basketball, road hockey, lacrosse, traditional dance, martial arts and cycling. Indigenous Peoples

Athabasca Tribal Council (ATC) Alberta This project encourages higher attendance rates in high schools by introducing a student sports and wellness program. ATC plans to help students who wish to become coaches train officially through the National Coaching Certification Program. This would give both coaches and athletes the opportunity to participate in inter-school and provincial tournaments. First Nation

Bande indienne des Micmacs de Gaspé Québec This project aims to improve access to physical activity by: providing the community with equipment for multiple sports in order to promote and increase access to physical activity; and

ensure the rental of sports venues and facilities in order to offer fixed programming to the Gespeg community and to migrants who now live in the greater Montreal area. First Nation

BC Ultimate British Columbia The Community Ultimate Spirit Program: includes a series of school-based ultimate frisbee learning modules that are culturally adapted for the individual needs of the targeted First Nations;

has the objective of teaching the sport through a journey of learning elements of the game while exploring values, connections, inclusion, spirit and respect; and.

will include coach training and mentoring, and develop resource material (i.e. technical skills and activity cards and program guidelines), to be translated as needed. First Nation

Bearskin Lake First Nation Ontario The Bearskin Lake First Nation Youth/Children program will offer sports activities to First Nation youths aged 5-18 in Bearskin Lake, Ontario, from July to March of 2021-22 and 2022-23. The sports offered will include broomball, hockey, baseball, softball and soccer. The program will start with soccer and baseball/softball in July as part of a summer camp program and will rotate on a daily basis with the age groups. The program will introduce broomball and hockey in the fall and winter. Floor hockey will be held at the school gym and the arena, and will be rotated with broomball on a weekly basis in September and October. When the ice rink is ready, ice hockey will replace floor hockey. Ice hockey and broomball will be taught and played during the months of November through March. First Nation

Big River First Nation Saskatchewan The SeSeWaHum Youth Engagement Project aims to address gaps in mental and physical well‑being in the Big River First Nation community. The project will encourage youth to complete the Red Cross's swimming and water safety course and to subsequently train and engage others in swimming lessons and other water and cultural activities, such as recreational swimming, fishing and canoeing. The community will also purchase water sports equipment to enhance programming capacity at the Big River First Nation waterfront area. First Nation

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Manitoba The Brokenhead Ojibway Nation's Jordan's Principle program team will create bike and canoeing programs as well as land-based camps to engage youth and promote healthy, active behaviours that contribute to a healthier, happier community. First Nation

Canadian Native Friendship Centre (CNFC) Alberta The CNFC will establish an Indigenous youth multi-sport program to engage both female and male Indigenous youth aged 12-18 that are inclusive of First Nations, Métis and Inuit. Activities such as basketball, baseball, floor hockey, volleyball, and indoor/outdoor soccer will be integrated with cultural teachings given by Indigenous mentors, knowledge keepers and coaches. First Nations, Métis, Inuit

Centre for Coaching Education of New Brunswick (Coach NB) New Brunswick The Engaging the Next Generation of Leadership project aims to develop and empower youth as the next generation of Indigenous coaches in New Brunswick. The project will implement a coaching mentorship and development program, host peer‑to‑peer networking sessions, partner experienced coaches with youth and developing coaches, and more broadly support coaches and Indigenous leaders in various New Brunswick communities. This project is expected to increase the capacity and employability of Indigenous coaches, which in turn would provide longer-term benefits for community sports programs. Non-profit organization (provincial delivery partner of the National Coaching Certification Program)

Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation (Leaders In Training program) Ontario The Sport Initiative Fund: Building a Resilient Community will offer a wide variety of activities for children, youth and community. Primarily, children and youth aged 6-18 will benefit from weekly activities promoting physical, emotional and mental wellness and from culture and land-based learning, with a view to developing socially and economically independent individuals who have the capacity for success and community‑driven initiative. First Nation

Conseil des Innu de Ekuanitshit Québec The first component is the opening of a training room for all community members between the ages of 12 and 75 so they can participate in fitness programs and maintain their physical activity. The second component consists of launching outdoor activities (kayaking and canoeing in rivers and on sea, and purchasing mountain bikes for trips on dirt roads near the community). First Nation

Day Star First Nation Saskatchewan The Day Star Socio-Sport Inclusion Support Program will aim to facilitate community participation and social development in the Day Star First Nation community by developing structured programs to deliver fitness, basketball, soccer, hockey, hiking, and cross-country running activities to participants of various age groups. These instructor-led activities and related workshops are expected to improve participants' health and education and reduce their at-risk behaviour. First Nation

Eeyou Istchee Sports & Recreation Association Quebec Sport Coaching and Officiating Advancement Initiative: In partnership with the Coaching Association of Canada and Sport for Life, this initiative will: deliver coach education workshops using the Aboriginal Coaching modules one, two and three; and train and certify coaches in track and field, badminton, basketball, broomball, softball, swimming and volleyball;

Officiating certification for community‑level activities will also be offered in connection with the above‑mentioned sports;

The goal is to deliver 75 coach education workshops in nine communities;

Coaches who register and attend the training and certification workshops will be certified; and

The goal is to deliver 30 officiating clinics in nine communities. First Nation

Fun Sport Canada Québec This program will organize different sports activities for youth between the ages of 6 to 13. The sports to be offered are: Softball;

Broomball;

Soccer;

Football;

Athletics;

Cross-country; and

Rugby. It will also include the creation of a football team that will travel and compete against other schools in the area. The activities will be offered twice a week during the school year. The program will highlight students' efforts at school and in sport. First Nation

Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw School British Columbia This program will follow the BC Curriculum for Physical and Health Education and Arts Education. The Gymnasium Fitness Program will develop the physical literacy of Indigenous youth and teach them about the importance of physical activity and making healthy living life choices.

The Paddle Painting Art Program will focus on traditional Indigenous art painting on a canoe paddle.

The On-water Paddling Program will teach students physical literacy by having them: - participate in different activities and environments, while paddling on the water, and encouraging them to practise lifelong physical activity; - learn water safety skills in and around boats (including proper techniques, federal regulations for life jackets, and information about the equipment needed in recreational boats); and - learn about environmental conservation of their community's surrounding areas. First Nation

Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families Ontario The Strength in Numbers project: will continue the employment of youth sports coordinator and youth worker assistants who will develop, deliver and monitor the youth sports programs;

will provide transportation and other logistical support so that participants can continue participating in the youth sports programs;

will build on the Aboriginal Head Start program and help enhance self-esteem, resiliency and optimism through sport and physical activity by providing emotional support from within the Ottawa Inuit community. It will also encourage the exploration of Inuit culture and spirituality. Inuit

Kahkewistahaw First Nation Saskatchewan This project looks at three areas of sport for Kahkewistahaw First Nation to develop: traditional sports and games (archery, lacrosse, snowshoeing, double ball and hand games); skill development for athletes in established sports within the community (softball and hockey); and community capacity to deliver sports (4 Nations hockey, mini flag football, and certification for Paddle Canada Lake Canoe Skills) within the Nation. First Nation

Kitaskinaw Education Authority (KEA) Alberta The School Engagement Through Sport and Recreation Mentorship project provides an opportunity to support the health of Maskêkosihk's (Enoch Cree Nation's) Indigenous youth by building capacity for sport and recreation. With peer‑to‑peer support, sport capacity will focus on participation, officiating, coaching and event management through peer mentoring experiences. The purpose of this initiative is to support positive peer mentoring relationships that increase social connections and youth participation in sport and recreation activities in order to improve health, school engagement and employability. First Nation

Lennox Island First Nation Prince Edward Island The Lennox Island Outdoor Adventure Program aims to provide opportunities for year-round physical activities to the Lennox Island First Nation community by hiring staff for year-round trail maintenance; by hiring coaches to lead and deliver cross‑country skiing, hiking and snowshoeing programs; and by purchasing the necessary equipment for these activities. During the spring, summer and fall months, this project will also deliver information sessions and coordinate other physical activities, including hiking, medicine walks, biking, running and disc golf. First Nation

Liidlii Kue First Nation Northwest Territories Liidlii Kue First Nation will create a snowboarding program for community youth that teaches them the sport and allows them to practise their skills at the local ski hill. Participants will also receive mentoring and coaching from a community member who has reached national‑level training and participated in competitions, as well as support to take coaching certification courses. First Nation, Métis

MakeWay Charitable Society - Northern Youth Leadership Northwest Territories/Nunavut Northern Youth Leadership will develop youth leaders through a leadership development program that offers land-based camps focused on sports. The program will provide older youth with training, work experience and mentorship, and younger youth with confidence, emotional resilience, traditional knowledge and leadership. First Nation, Métis, Inuit

Malahat First Nation British Columbia Malahat Strong Recreation will provide a yearly comprehensive sport and recreational program for the members of Malahat Nation. This will include adult, child and youth sport recreation, as well as cultural and traditional sporting activities and teachings. Adult and parent sport activities are part of a holistic health program that will benefit the family and the community. First Nation

Membertou Development Corporation Nova Scotia This project seeks to build capacity in the community by helping participants from the community become certified coaches and trainers. The project will focus on a female hockey program and a youth after‑school hockey program, and plans to purchase ice time, jerseys and socks for the participants. First Nation

Miawpukek First Nation Newfoundland and Labrador Through this project, various departments of the Miawpukek First Nation community will partner to develop sports and recreation programs designed to improve participants' health and social well‑being. The community will purchase necessary sports equipment and hire sport and recreation supervisors to lead various activities, including fitness programs for softball, basketball, volleyball and wrestling, as well as traditional and cultural sports programs such as archery, snowshoeing, canoeing and hiking. These physical, social and cultural activities and training opportunities are expected to promote healthy lifestyles and reduce at-risk behaviours in the community. First Nation

Migisi Sahgaigan School Ontario The Migisi Sahgaigan Sport in School Program will offer sports activities for youth aged 8 to 28 from Eagle Lake First Nation. It includes a fall/winter program and a summer/spring program that will offer activities every evening. First Nation

Mikinakoos Children's Fund Ontario Mikinakoos Children's Fund Odamino project will provide youth from First Nations communities across Northern Ontario the ability to play, by providing them with the necessary sport equipment, structures and framework to build sustainable sporting programs in their communities. First Nation

Mikisew Cree First Nation Alberta The Fort Chipewyan Traditional Indigenous Sport, Recreation, Skills and Knowledge Program will provide children and youth from Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis with access to sport and recreation programming, with an emphasis on traditional and cultural activities. To this end, it will offer four seasonal cultural camps (winter 2021, spring 2021, summer 2021 and fall 2021), which will include traditional Indigenous (Cree, Dene and Métis) land-based learning opportunities for program participants. At each seasonal camp, children and youth will participate in various activities that are traditional for the Cree, Dene and Métis people of the area. Participants will experience traditional culture, language and lifestyles, including ice fishing, snowshoeing, skiing, trapping, hunting, harvesting, hide-tanning and medicine-picking. First Nation, Métis

Misipawistik Cree Nation Manitoba The Misipawistik Cree Nation Reviving our Traditions project will bring back the importance of land-based recreation to the community. Activities will include swimming lessons, water and boat safety, canoeing, kayaking, York boating and dragon boating. Camps will focus on learning water sports. First Nation

MNO Grand River Métis Council Ontario The Grand River Métis Council A Year of Traditional Community Sport project involves four family‑oriented events that will take place in winter, spring, summer and fall. The four events will focus on celebrating traditional Métis community sports and activities as well as promote connection to culture and families. Events will include snowshoeing, ice fishing, fire craft, a Métis games day, canoeing sessions, lacrosse, and traditional foods. Métis

Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) Board of Education Saskatchewan The Youth Wellbeing Through Physical Activity and Sport project will be a peer‑to‑peer after‑school program. Such programs have been successfully demonstrated to improve knowledge of healthy living and healthy behaviours for Indigenous youth (Eskicioglu et al. 2014). The project is sport‑based and will be delivered by MLCN youth to their younger peers. Mentors will model 1) sport and recreation 2) healthy eating 3) culture and relationship building, and 4) contribution to community. The project connects sport and recreation programming to high school credits. High school credits will be connected through the Career and Life Management and Physical Education curriculum. The aim is to foster community engagement and support youth in completing their high school education. First Nation

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto Ontario The Native Child and Family Services of Toronto's peer-led physical literacy program was designed to address critical gaps in physical literacy, mental health, and wellness programming available to vulnerable Indigenous youth in Toronto. Each year, the program operates out of its Scarborough service location to offer high-risk Indigenous youth aged 16-29 barrier-free access to a culturally safe physical literacy program that combines sports, peer engagement, mental health workshops, Elder supports and cultural teachings. Grounded in the Indigenous medicine wheel teachings, the program holistically addresses the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual elements of wellness through a combination of intergenerational supports, recreation-based physical activities and skills-building workshops that instill in youth messages of resiliency, harm reduction and sexual health. First Nation, Inuit, Métis

Native Education College (NEC) British Columbia The Wellness Warriors program provides health and physical activity opportunities to urban Indigenous students so they can build a community within NEC and within the wider Indigenous community through sport. First Nation, Inuit, Métis

Neemu Egwah Manitoba Neemu Egwah's project will focus on the idea of two traditional Indigenous ceremonies involving dance: powwows and round dancing. The project plans to provide community members with an incentive to get physically active through dance and to increase cultural awareness and knowledge surrounding these traditional Indigenous ceremonies. First Nation

Nokiiwin Tribal Council Ontario The Traditional Dance for Community Healing project will increase participation in traditional powwow dancing through workshops and dance classes led by instructors from five First Nations communities near Thunder Bay, Ontario. This project is expected to increase participants' physical activity as well as their connection to Indigenous culture and, in turn, contribute to the communities' spiritual healing and restoration of identity. First Nation

Noojmowin Teg Health Centre Ontario The Badminton for Social and Physical Development project will build badminton skills, teach smoking prevention, and provide information about healthy eating and nutrition for children and youth in eight First Nations communities. Children and youths aged 6-14 will benefit from weekly badminton skills-building and learn about healthy lifestyles. The communities will gain capacity by identifying and developing badminton mentors. First Nation

Northern Village of Beauval Saskatchewan The Outdoor Hockey Project, delivered by the Beauval Minor Sports and Recreation department, will allow members of the community of Beauval to access required sport equipment and participate in activities such as outdoor hockey games and educational play workshops. This northern Métis community has recognized the need to dis-incentivize youth from engaging in at-risk behaviour. To this end, the project will provide needed opportunities to increase the participation of the community's Indigenous youth in physical activity. Métis

Nunatsiavut Government Newfoundland and Labrador The Kajak (Kayak) Revival in Nunatsiavut project will provide summertime kayak lessons to Indigenous young adults from four Nunatsiavut communities, with the aim of engaging at-risk youth and improving participants' physical and mental health. As part of the project, Nunatsiavut communities will purchase kayak equipment and facilitate participants' first kayaking laps in salt water. Inuit

Nunavummi Disabilities Makinnasuaqtiit Society Nunavut This project will increase opportunities for Nunavummiut with disabilities to participate in sports such as swimming, soccer and land-based activities, while ensuring that the activities are culturally relevant and based on Inuit societal values. Inuit

Onake Paddling Club Quebec This project is focused on canoeing and kayaking. It introduces youth who have a keen interest in paddling to the competitive and coaching side of the sport. This skill-based, educational project will allow young paddlers to build on their fundamental canoe/kayak knowledge and become confident athletes and coaches in the process. Non-profit Indigenous organization

Penelakut Tribe British Columbia This project includes: monthly workshops to increase community connections by including Elder teachings to students, increasing students' ability to maintain their own bicycles, and offering a healthy evening/weekend activity;

daily circle meetings: everyone who attends is asked to share their mood/feelings as well as their intention for the day. This has proven to be a very powerful method of bringing the group together and giving members space to work on their healing;

the Storm Riders Bike Club, which provides continued pride and empowerment, as well as exercise through sport for children; and

continuing to work with guiding Elders in their sharing of information and blessing each section of the trail so that members continue to learn how important the connection between healing and land-based learning is. First Nation

Rainy River First Nations Seikido Ontario This Rainy River First Nations club plans to run martial arts classes for those eight years of age and older twice a week for 12- to 16-week terms, with a belt test at the end of each term. The project aims to reduce violence, strength relationships, reduce anxiety, promote physical exercise and help address past trauma. First Nation

Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut (RPAN) Nunavut RPAN's #YouthUnlimited project will help build community spirit and pride through sport. RPAN will provide training and mentorship to youth in various communities to create community youth athletic associations that will develop intramural sports programs for youth in their communities. Inuit

Samson Youth & Sports Development Alberta The Samson Youth & Sports Development (SYSD) project presents an opportunity to support the community as a whole through the Medicine Wheel concept, which includes understanding and delivering the Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual components to the community. The project will offer sports programs and camps to youth and adults; cultural programs to children, youth, adults and Elders; community instructor certification; and will support programs that address social issues. The goal is to ensure that community members stay active, make friends, learn fundamentals and proper techniques; to encourage team building; and to provide a safe haven for community members. First Nation

Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. Manitoba Shawenim Abinoojii will collaborate with local community resources to encourage First Nations children and youth in southeastern Manitoba to explore their cultural identity through sports, recreation and land-based learning opportunities. First Nation

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Manitoba The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will hire a recreation coordinator to head a sports advisory committee and lead sports programs requested by the community, such as soccer, softball and volleyball. It will also create physical education, archery and canoeing programs and offer coaching certification to volunteers and parents, all for the benefit of the community. First Nation

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation Saskatchewan The Standing Buffalo Social-Sport Development Initiative will: use the successful lacrosse program model to develop sport-specific sessions for hockey, baseball and boxing;

continue to deliver the lacrosse program as it is currently set up in the community;

organize Come Try Events to offer introduction sessions for community members new to the sports; educate; and provide a safe learning opportunity for members. First Nation

Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation British Columbia Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation is proposing to revamp its health and wellness program offerings by renovating or retrofitting existing facilities in Canoe Creek and Dog Creek, B.C., for gym use by community members and staff. This application is for the expansion of program offerings and includes procuring gym equipment (e.g. cardio machines, free weights and other supplies) and hiring a dedicated resource (i.e. a recreational coordinator) to serve both communities. First Nation

Table Tennis North Northwest Territories Table Tennis North aims to mentor youth in delivering table tennis programs to communities across the Northwest Territories. It also plans to provide equipment and develop sports programming sustainability through community coaching courses. First Nation, Métis, Inuit

Takla Nation British Columbia Takla First Nation is dedicated to providing opportunities to its members, especially its youth. The overall goal is to create an after-school program with physical activities that are in line with COVID-19 safety measures. A recreational programmer will be hired to provide a comprehensive after‑school program that includes intramurals and that will bring youth and community members together for physical activities and encourage healthy lifestyle choices. Healthy snacks will be part of the after‑school program and will be a critical draw for attracting youth to it in the beginning. The healthy snacks will also act as an educational piece, promoting tasty and healthy snack alternatives and raising awareness about nutritious and healthy choices. First Nation

Tansi Friendship Centre Society British Columbia The Success through Sports project will offer a wide variety of activities for youth, adults and Elders, from weekly drop-in sports to bi-monthly outdoor activities that support healthy lifestyles, and help to reduce at-risk behaviours. First Nation

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq Nova Scotia The L'nu Kamakn program consists of trained instructors who will deliver skiing and snowboarding lessons to young adults from eight First Nation communities of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia. As part of the program, equipment rentals will be provided to participants, and training and mentorship programs will be developed to foster community relationships and provide opportunities for leadership training in coaching, officiating, administration and fitness. First Nation

Tobique Youth Center New Brunswick The Living Healthy Through Sport project will coordinate and deliver organized sports activities to youth in the Tobique First Nation community. Trained coaches and facilitators will lead activities such as baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming, hockey, and track and field twice a week, and provide the necessary equipment and sport instruction to participants. The project will also coordinate clinics as training opportunities to develop and hire youth coaches. Non-profit organization in First Nation community

TLS Nunavik Community Health Solutions Québec/Nunavut Transformative Life Skills Nunavik Solutions (TLS) is a community-based wellness organization located in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. TLS offers practical front-line intervention and prevention programs that include stress resilience tools as 1) a complimentary toolkit for school retention, violence prevention, suicide prevention and 2) healthy mental health development strategies for youth and community. Inuit

Treaty Education Alliance (TEA) Saskatchewan TEA will deliver its Healing Through Winter Sport program to give youth the opportunity to participate in sports as a means of supporting mental and physical health. The project aims to give youth multiple opportunities to try out different sports in order to choose the one they love and potentially practise for life. First Nation, Inuit, Métis

Tsuut'ina Education Department Alberta This project will offer two physical literacy programs. One of them targets students and will include activities such as traditional dance, skiing lessons, gardening and equine-assisted learning. The other program will target school staff and will include a powwow exercise and traditional dance, land and indoor boot camp on how to use the land to improve physical health, and a staff wellness day. First Nation

Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Alberta The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service (TNPS) will look to develop sports programs as well as offer programming of traditional games and powwow dancing for at-risk youth and youth involved in the justice system. This would give them the chance to participate in organized sports while building relationships with TNPS officers. First Nation

Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Nova Scotia The Youth Physical Wellness Program will provide the opportunity for a youth physical wellness coordinator and a youth wellness advisor to reach out to community members, key contacts and resources in order to identify existing youth engagement projects and connect youth to available opportunities, and thereby increase participation. The project will also facilitate youth activities that promote physical activity and wellness such as tennis, dodgeball and basketball, as well as traditional activities such as archery and hunting. First Nation

Urban Native Youth Association British Columbia The Association: offers free, low‑barrier, consistent and quality programming to youth after school, on evenings and on weekends;

provides opportunities to develop, participate in, and contribute to a wide array of dynamic, youth-led sports and recreation activities; and

engages Indigenous youth, encourages healthy lifestyles, strengthens resiliencies, builds protective factors, fosters community engagement, and supports skills and leadership development. First Nation, Inuit, Métis

Victoria Native Friendship Centre British Columbia The Victoria Native Friendship Centre Intramural Lacrosse project is an after‑school program for youth. The project would like to provide an added healthy outside alternative for youth that complements existing programs aimed at improving health and education, reducing at-risk behaviour and enhancing employability. First Nation, Inuit and Métis and urban Indigenous community

Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe'iyewigamig (WNHAC) Ontario This project will offer the community personal fitness and healthy nutrition classes to promote healthy living in the community. It will also offer culture, healing and mental health supports to people in the community. First Nation

Walpole Island First Nation Ontario The Walpole Island Youth Sports Camp will run an affordable local sports program accessible to all youth throughout the year. It will focus on hockey, lacrosse, basketball and baseball in order to improve health, reduce at-risk behaviours and provide positive development opportunities for youth. First Nation

Waterways Recreation Inc. Manitoba Waterways Recreation's Inter-Community Canoe program is a multi-faceted program designed to be flexible and mobile to enable travel between Indigenous communities. It delivers overnight land-based culture camps, drop-in canoeing programs and day camps, community coaching workshops, and certification and community boat repair programs. Each community program is designed in conjunction with community members and leaders to ensure a community‑centered holistic approach. First Nation, Métis

Waywayseecappo First Nation Community School Manitoba The Waywayseecappo First Nation School's outdoor education program connects youth with Elders in the community. It is focused on culture and language, heritage, history, physical health, mental health, teamwork, social development, and connection with the land. The program has been successful in addressing social issues arising from the residential school system and will be expanded to include more frequent programming for children and youth. The Waywayseecappo First Nation School would also like to continue building on the success of a volleyball club project and a mountain bike racing team. First Nation

Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 Alberta Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 plans to offer a variety of sports programming to youth in the community, including hockey, skating, baseball, basketball, equine horse therapy and horseback riding, archery, and song and dance, thereby improving health, reducing at-risk behaviours and building leadership skills. First Nation