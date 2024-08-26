Starting August 27, McDonald's Canada is rolling out the Big Arch™ burger at participating restaurants across the country

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Calling all burger lovers! McDonald's Canada is satisfying cravings like never before with the introduction of the new Big Arch™ burger, starting August 27th. This BIG menu addition highlights more of the McDonald's ingredients guests know and love, all wrapped into one big, satisfying burger. It's so craveable, even the Hamburglar has set his sights on it!

The Big Arch was designed as McDonald's response to guests' desire for a burger that satisfies the extra hungry. It includes two quarter pound* 100% Canadian beef patties – perfectly layered with three slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and our new, tangy and delicious Big Arch sauce—perfect for those big cravings.

"We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger, burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "This satisfying burger combines the familiar McDonald's flavours our fans know and love with some unique new ingredients, including a tangy new burger sauce created for the Big Arch specifically."

Like all McDonald's Canada's burgers, the Big Arch is made with 100% Canadian beef sourced from Canadian ranches and farms. McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of partnering with local farmers and ranchers to make the delicious, craveable beef burgers that Canadians know and love.

This burger is so satiating that it seems to have caught the eye of the most mischievous burger fan around: the Hamburglar, whose pursuit of McDonald's burgers is legendary. It's believed he's heard rumblings of the Big Arch's national debut and he is determined to get his hands on one. With Canada being one of the first global markets selected to introduce this new burger to our menu, Canadians should keep an eye out for this notorious burger enthusiast while enjoying this delicious new burger!

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

