More LIVE Cricket on ATN this summer

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it will airing some exciting LIVE Cricket this summer.

India`s tour of West Indies begins on Friday July 22, 2022 and will comprise of 8 white ball games as both teams will look forward to the much needed game time required before the upcoming ICC Cricket world Cup 2022. India recently won the T20I and ODI series in England and would like to continue the same winning streak in West Indies as well. They will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is on the tour of the Caribbean with the last two T20Is being played in Florida, USA. For India, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the ODI series & Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the T20I series. For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran will lead the team in the ODI series. Both teams have many key players in their squads.

ATN will also air New Zealand's tour of the West Indies after India`s tour which is planned from August 10th onwards and will feature 3 T20I + 3 ODIs. ATN has also acquired the rights to The European Cricket Championship 2022 which will be held over five weeks at the magnificent Cartama Oval, Malaga, Spain. ECC is a professional Ten10 cricket league contested by the best cricket clubs of European countries and will take place from Sep 12th onwards.

"ATN was the first to bring the World Cup of Cricket live to Canada nearly three decades ago. Since then we have continued to bring as many Exciting events as possible" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "We intend aggressively expanding our interest in World Class Cricket in the coming years "he added.

All the above series will air LIVE on both sports channels owned & operated by ATN i.e Commonwealth Broadcast Network (CBN) and ATN Cricket Plus.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

